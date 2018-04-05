Advertisement

Whitley Heights home runs deep in the Hollywood talent pool

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 05, 2018 | 4:30 PM
Whitley Heights home runs deep in the Hollywood talent pool
A Whitley Heights home once owned by Rose McGowan and Ginnifer Goodwin, among others, is for sale at $1.799 million. (Val Riolo)

Here's a Hollywood Hills home that deserves its own IMDB page.

Built in 1923 for Theodore Wright Jr., a physician and surgeon, the well-preserved Spanish Colonial in the Whitley Heights area has been home to numerous television and film stars throughout the years. Among notable names in the chain of ownership are actresses Rose McGowan, Rachel Bilson and Busy Phillips.

Advertisement

More recently, "Once Upon a Time" star Ginnifer Goodwin sold the house two years ago for $1.675 million after seven years of ownership.

Now up for sale at $1.799 million, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has dark wood floors, vibrant wall coverings and picture windows that bring in garden views.

Classic brick floors line the kitchen, which has a breakfast nook and Subzero Wolf range. The step-down living room centers on a wood-burning fireplace. An office/den space sits off the garage.

Glass doors off the master suite open to expansive decking with covered seating. An outdoor dining area, built-in seating and a fire pit make up the backyard.

John Kostrey and Katharine Deering of Nourmand & Associates hold the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Hockey great Wayne Gretzky nets another home sale in Westlake Village

'Gossip Girl' co-creator Stephanie Savage is ready for a scene change in Los Feliz

Wes Scantlin's foreclosed home in Hollywood Hills readies for a new lease on life

Sports anchor Fred Roggin puts party-ready Calabasas home up for sale

Advertisement
Advertisement