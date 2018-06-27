Wilt Chamberlain’s jaw-dropping Bel-Air abode seeks $19 million

Atop a Bel-Air promontory, the brutalist architectural estate built for late NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain is on the market for $18.99 million.
Set on 2.5 acres, the 7,100-square-foot home has mostly traded in its ’70s swagger for a more modern feel. Gone are the purple velvet furnishings of the “X-rated” room and the mirrored ceiling above the master suite, but the dramatic 40-foot living room still harkens back to the chic style of the four-time MVP.
A confluence of wood, steel, stone and glass, the room resembles a hotel lobby more than a living space. At the center sits a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. A stone-walled billiards room, dining room and stainless steel kitchen surround it.
Walls of glass and floating steps lead to the pool, which soaks in views of the city skyline. Elsewhere are landscaped gardens and a covered patio.
The hardwood-lined master suite takes up the entire second floor, opening to a spacious balcony. In all, the home holds six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
According to public records, the estate last traded hands 10 years ago for $6.55 million.
Heidi Lake and Barry Sloane of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Chamberlain, who died in 1999 at 63, holds a bevy of NBA records, including most points scored in a game (100) and most rebounds in a game (55). He won two championships during his iconic career: one with the 76ers and one with the Lakers.