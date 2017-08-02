Wrigley chewing gum heir seeks $13 million for Venice compound

Here’s something to chew on. A Venice compound owned by Jim Offield, an heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune, and his wife, sexual health entrepreneur Sujo Offield, has come on the market for $12.95 million.

Found in the Windward Circle neighborhood, the property comprises three parcels with a modern-style main house and a guesthouse/duplex.

The main residence, designed by architect Frederick Fisher and built in 2003, has an art museum vibe with wide gallery walls, sunlit living spaces and vaulted ceilings. In the salon, hand-carved teak doors imported from Thailand conceal the home theater.

The three-parcel property in Venice is comprised of a modern-style main house and a studio duplex. (Matthew Momberger) (Matthew Momberger)

Formal living and dining rooms, a galley-style chef’s kitchen, an office/den, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lie within the 4,740 square feet of living space. Exotic fixtures and a square stone soaking tub highlight the master suite.

A central courtyard, which features newly added pavers and magnolia trees, creates additional living space outdoors. Another fenced courtyard sits off the entry.

The main house and guesthouse, which has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 694 square feet, are offered individually for $10.95 million and $2 million, respectively.

Aaron Kirman and Ashley Wolf of John Aaroe Group hold both listings.

Jim Offield is the great-grandson of William Wrigley Jr., who founded the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company in 1891. In 2008, the company was sold to Mars, the makers of M&M’s, in a $23-billion deal.

Sujo Offield is the owner of OneTaste, a health and sexual wellness company that provides, among other things, orgasmic meditation services.

