Xander Berkeley and Sarah Clarke sell to Meaghan Rath in Hollywood Hills

Actors Xander Berkeley and Sarah Clarke have sold their longtime home in Hollywood Hills to actress Meaghan Rath for $2.2 million, records show.
The artsy Spanish-style house, built in 1925, features such classic details as stained glass windows, a Batchelder fireplace and lush landscaping that fills the terraced backyard. Some 3,200 square feet of living space includes an updated kitchen, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a media room and an artist’s studio.
Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the house has multiple terraces, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and a tree house/lookout deck. Views from the property take in the surrounding canyon area.
Berkeley, 62, currently appears on “The Walking Dead” and has a part in the upcoming biographical crime thriller “City of Lies” starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. His other credits include the shows “Salem” and “Nikita.”
Among Clarke’s television credits are “Bosch” and “The Tomorrow People.” From 2001 to 2004, the 46-year-old actress had a recurring role on the action series “24.”
Rath, 32, is known for her role on the supernatural series “Being Human” (2011-2014). More recently, she has appeared on “New Girl,” “Rogue” and, most recently, “Hawaii Five-O.”
Berkeley and Clarke bought the house more than two decades ago for $462,000, records show. The property came up for sale in May and sold for $5,000 over the $2.195-million asking price.
Peter Lavin and Alastair Duncan of Links Real Estate were the listing agents, according to the MLS. Lavin also represented the buyer.