Former Padre Xavier Nady puts mountain home up for sale

Former Major League Baseball player Xavier Nady has a vacation home listed for sale in Big Bear at $789,900.
Part ski chalet, part log home, the house has four multi-bed bedrooms and four bathrooms within its 3,423 square feet of living space – plenty of room to bring the whole lineup to the mountains.
Logs trim out the interior doors and windows, adding a rustic touch to the décor. A large fireplace rises along one wall of the living room.
Other upgrades include stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and dual-paned windows to help keep the heating bills down.
The house, built in 2006, sits on more than half an acre and has a two-car garage. Decking expands the living space outdoors depending on the season.
Nady, 39, was an outfielder and first baseman for teams including the New York Mets, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. His MLB playing career spanned from 2000 to 2014. He then went on to become a hitting coach.
Darl DeBarros of Re/Max Big Bear is the listing agent.
