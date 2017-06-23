Actor Zachary Levi lists his Studio City home with major curb appeal

Actor Zachary Levi of “Chuck” fame is ready to part with his home in Studio City, listing the charming two-story for sale at $1.399 million.

Built in 1952, the remodeled house looks like new with such upgrades as stained hardwood floors, recessed lighting and contemporary hardware and fixtures. In the master suite, which is wired for surround sound, sliding doors lead to a deck with a retractable awning. The galley-style kitchen and four bathrooms have been modernized.

White-painted beams top a living room with a fireplace and the breakfast nook. There are four bedrooms, as well as a library/office, in 2,235 square feet of interior space.

The Studio City home, built in the 1950s and recently remodeled, features open-plan living space, modernized bathrooms and a new-look kitchen. (Thom Hartwick Photography) (Thom Hartwick Photography)

Outdoors, cantilevered decking creates a covered patio space. A brick-lined spa and fire pit sit in the rear of the yard. The finished garage features two levels of flex space.

Levi, 36, is known for his lead role as Chuck Bartowski on the spy-comedy series “Chuck,” which wrapped up its five-season run in 2012. More recently his credits include the miniseries “Heroes Reborn” and the show “Telenovela.”

This year the actor lent his voice to the animated show “Tangled: The Series.”

He bought the property in 2004 for $875,000, records show.

Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

