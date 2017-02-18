A double feature in Rancho Mirage

Repeating arches and ornamental flourishes take center stage at this grand Mediterranean in a guard-gated enclave in Rancho Mirage.

Known as Casa Bella, the estate boasts such features as a playhouse-inspired theater complete with balcony seating. For the second act, wraparound loggias open to m grounds containing a mosaic-tiled swimming pool and an amphitheater.

The estate known as Casa Bella, with a house that has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, is on 1.3 acres. (Imagine Imagery) (Imagine Imagery)

The details

Location: 14 Strauss Terrace, Rancho Mirage, 92270

Asking price: $12.995 million

Year built: 2012

Architect: Juan Carlos Ochoa

Builder: Al Durrett Construction

House size: 15,300 square feet, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 1.3 acres

Features: Detailed ironwork; hand-painted ceilings; library with fireplace; game room with wet bar; two-story movie theater; wine cellar/tasting room; master suite with mosaic-tiled shower; two offices; blue-tiled swimming pool; water features; amphitheater; nine-hole putting green

About the area: In the 92270 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price in December was $550,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 13.3% decrease in price from the same month the previous year.

Agents: Elizabeth Arcaro and Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (760) 776-2611

