Pebble Beach retreat sells for $32.69 million, a Monterey County record

Monterey County just saw its priciest sale ever as a coastal estate overlooking the Pebble Beach Golf Links traded hands for $32.69 million.

It barely edges out the previous record set in 2014 when a mansion in the same community sold for $31.25 million, records show.

This one was owned by Michael Fitzpatrick, former president and CEO of the San Jose-based fiber-optics company E-TEK Dynamics. He listed the mansion in May for $37.5 million and found a buyer just two weeks later, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Overlooking the ocean and 13th fairway, the Mediterranean mansion keeps the golf theme going with its own putting green, chipping area and golf-simulation room. There’s also a billiards room, bar, wine cellar, gym, movie theater and greenhouse across more than 10,000 square feet.

Beamed ceilings and stone archways touch up the living spaces, which include a galley-style kitchen and living room with ocean views. Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms complete the floor plan, including two primary suites.

Outside, the two-acre grounds add a winding landscaped driveway, a courtyard wrapped in ivy and backyard with two patios and a fire pit.

In addition to the famed golf course, the Pebble Beach neighborhood has long been a landing spot for celebrities. Residents over the years have included George Lopez, Clint Eastwood, the Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

Canning Properties of Sotheby’s International Realty Carmel Rancho held the listing. Nicholas Glaser, also with Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.