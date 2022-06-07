Advertisement
Real Estate

Former Dodger Adrian Gonzalez lists La Jolla mansion for $16.48 million

Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the mansion overlooks the ocean from three levels of living spaces.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Retired baseball star Adrian Gonzalez is looking to score a huge sale in La Jolla, listing his Hamptons-style mansion overlooking the ocean for $16.48 million.

Gonzalez, who spent five seasons with the Padres and six with the Dodgers during his decorated Major League Baseball career, paid $7.2 million for the property in 2010, records show.

The half-acre estate is perched in Muirlands, an affluent enclave named after famous conservationist and naturalist John Muir. It spans nearly 10,000 square feet with three levels of living spaces that expand to ocean-facing decks, patios and balconies.

Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the mansion overlooks the ocean from three levels of living spaces.
The three-story home.
The entry.
The foyer.
The living room.
The kitchen.
The dining room.
The theater.
The tasting room.
The game room.
The bedroom.
The terrace.
The pool.
Aerial view of the estate.
Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the mansion overlooks the ocean from three levels of living spaces.
The tasting room.  (Preview First)
Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the mansion overlooks the ocean from three levels of living spaces.
The game room.  (Preview First)
Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the mansion overlooks the ocean from three levels of living spaces.
The bedroom.  (Preview First)
Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the mansion overlooks the ocean from three levels of living spaces.
The terrace.  (Preview First)
Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the mansion overlooks the ocean from three levels of living spaces.
The pool.  (Preview First)
Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the mansion overlooks the ocean from three levels of living spaces.
Aerial view of the estate.  (Preview First)

Mixing formal style with coastal flair, the floor plan holds seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and amenities such as a 12-seat movie theater, wine cellar, tasting room, game room, gym, elevator and wood-paneled office. Another highlight comes in the chef’s kitchen, where a rounded wall of picture windows takes in views of the water.

An expansive terrace hangs off the main level, descending via dual staircases to a stone patio with a swimming pool and spa. Hedges border a grassy lawn at the edge of the space.

Gonzalez was born in San Diego and played for Eastlake High School in Chula Vista before being drafted by the Florida Marlins with the first overall pick in the 2000 MLB draft. He spent 15 seasons in the league, winning four Gold Glove Awards and playing in five All-Star Games.

Maxine and Marti Gellens of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

