Former Dodger Adrian Gonzalez lists La Jolla mansion for $16.48 million

Retired baseball star Adrian Gonzalez is looking to score a huge sale in La Jolla, listing his Hamptons-style mansion overlooking the ocean for $16.48 million.

Gonzalez, who spent five seasons with the Padres and six with the Dodgers during his decorated Major League Baseball career, paid $7.2 million for the property in 2010, records show.

The half-acre estate is perched in Muirlands, an affluent enclave named after famous conservationist and naturalist John Muir. It spans nearly 10,000 square feet with three levels of living spaces that expand to ocean-facing decks, patios and balconies.

1 / 13 The three-story home. (Preview First) 2 / 13 The entry. (Preview First) 3 / 13 The foyer. (Preview First) 4 / 13 The living room. (Preview First) 5 / 13 The kitchen. (Preview First) 6 / 13 The dining room. (Preview First) 7 / 13 The theater. (Preview First) 8 / 13 The tasting room. (Preview First) 9 / 13 The game room. (Preview First) 10 / 13 The bedroom. (Preview First) 11 / 13 The terrace. (Preview First) 12 / 13 The pool. (Preview First) 13 / 13 Aerial view of the estate. (Preview First)

Mixing formal style with coastal flair, the floor plan holds seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and amenities such as a 12-seat movie theater, wine cellar, tasting room, game room, gym, elevator and wood-paneled office. Another highlight comes in the chef’s kitchen, where a rounded wall of picture windows takes in views of the water.

Advertisement

An expansive terrace hangs off the main level, descending via dual staircases to a stone patio with a swimming pool and spa. Hedges border a grassy lawn at the edge of the space.

Gonzalez was born in San Diego and played for Eastlake High School in Chula Vista before being drafted by the Florida Marlins with the first overall pick in the 2000 MLB draft. He spent 15 seasons in the league, winning four Gold Glove Awards and playing in five All-Star Games.

Maxine and Marti Gellens of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.