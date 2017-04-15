Home of the Week: Hidden Hills estate invites you to saddle up in style

This newly built estate, tucked behind gates and tall redwoods in Hidden Hills, presents contemporary style and equestrian living on a grand scale. Interior spaces awash in French oak and limestone include a two-island kitchen, a music lounge and a great room with an indoor-outdoor bar. A 1,200-square-foot guesthouse, a saltwater swimming pool and an eight-stall barn accompany the main house on about 3 acres of grounds.
The details
Location: 24220 Long Valley Road, Hidden Hills, 91302
Asking price: $19.995 million
Built: 2016
House size: 13,391 square feet, nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Lot size: 2.94 acres
Features: Rustic wood siding; custom steel-and-glass doors; 25-foot-high entry; chef’s kitchen with two islands; great room with indoor-outdoor bar; refrigerated wine cellar; home theater; music lounge; 1,200-square-foot guesthouse; saltwater swimming pool; five-car garage; eight-stall barn; riding ring
About the area: In the 91302 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price in February was $2.077 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.9% increase price over the same month the previous year.
Agents: Marc Shevin and Rory Shevin, (818) 223-9100, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
La Cañada Flintridge manor ought to be in pictures — and it is
'Nip/Tuck' star Julian McMahon cuts loose from colorful Malibu home
‘Gotham’ producer Danny Cannon seeks $9.25 million for Brentwood estate