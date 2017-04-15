BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Home of the Week: Hidden Hills estate invites you to saddle up in style

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

This newly built estate, tucked behind gates and tall redwoods in Hidden Hills, presents contemporary style and equestrian living on a grand scale. Interior spaces awash in French oak and limestone include a two-island kitchen, a music lounge and a great room with an indoor-outdoor bar. A 1,200-square-foot guesthouse, a saltwater swimming pool and an eight-stall barn accompany the main house on about 3 acres of grounds.

The details

Location: 24220 Long Valley Road, Hidden Hills, 91302

Asking price: $19.995 million

Built: 2016

House size: 13,391 square feet, nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Lot size: 2.94 acres

Features: Rustic wood siding; custom steel-and-glass doors; 25-foot-high entry; chef’s kitchen with two islands; great room with indoor-outdoor bar; refrigerated wine cellar; home theater; music lounge; 1,200-square-foot guesthouse; saltwater swimming pool; five-car garage; eight-stall barn; riding ring

About the area: In the 91302 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price in February was $2.077 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.9% increase price over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Marc Shevin and Rory Shevin, (818) 223-9100, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

La Cañada Flintridge manor ought to be in pictures — and it is

'Nip/Tuck' star Julian McMahon cuts loose from colorful Malibu home

‘Gotham’ producer Danny Cannon seeks $9.25 million for Brentwood estate

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
54°