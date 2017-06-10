Home of the Week: Newport Coast mansion wields a midas touch

A long, tree-lined drive crosses over a private lake to reach this Italianate estate on a sprawling 12.5-acre lot in Newport Coast — the largest private-home parcel in the Orange County community.

Known as Villa del Lago, the three-story mansion commands attention with grand formal rooms featuring intricate ceilings, ironwork and gold leaf details. Amenities such as a conservatory, a china/silver room and an indoor swimming pool further the palatial vibe.

The details

Location: 1 Pelican Hill Road N., Newport Coast, 92657

Asking price: $55 million

Year built: 2014

House size: 17,000 square feet, eight bedrooms, 17 bathrooms

Amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a screening room, a gym/sauna, a wine cave, a 1-acre lake, a tennis court, horse stables and riding ring and a 14-car garage. (Andrew Bromasco) (Andrew Bromasco)

Lot size: 12.47 acres

Features: Conservatory; china/silver room; master wing with living and screening rooms; lounge with bar and game room; indoor swimming pool; gym/sauna; wine cave; 1-acre lake; tennis court; horse stables and riding ring; outdoor swimming pool; organic garden; 14-car garage

About the area: In the 92657 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median sales price in April was $3.258 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 35.7% increase in price over the same month the previous year.

Agents: John Stanaland; (949) 689-9047, HÔM Sotheby’s International Realty

