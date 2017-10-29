La Cañada Flintridge contemporary is a showcase of geometry and texture

Set up from the street and beyond a weathered steel fence, this contemporary home in La Cañada Flintridge draws the eye with a combination of bold geometric forms dressed in a mix of patterns and materials.
Through a glass front door, a formal entryway flows into a dramatic open-plan living and dining room. The far wall of the living room features a white textured finish that is further drawn out by ambient lighting. A catwalk lined with glass panels spans the length of the space, bridging second-floor living areas.
Location: 4235 Mesa Vista Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, 91011
Asking price: $4.195 million
Year built: 2017
Designer: Romi Bagh
House size: 4,208 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms
Lot size: 0.58 acres
Features: Vaulted ceilings; bi-folding glass doors; textured European tile work; marble finishes; custom millwork; two-story living/dining room; chef’s kitchen with center island; master suite with private deck; swimming pool; treetop and valley views
About the area: In the 91011 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price in September was $1.393 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 16.2% decrease in median sales price year over year.
Agents: Georges Rouveyrol, (626) 676-5368, Sotheby’s International Realty
