La Cañada Flintridge contemporary is a showcase of geometry and texture

Set up from the street and beyond a weathered steel fence, this contemporary home in La Cañada Flintridge draws the eye with a combination of bold geometric forms dressed in a mix of patterns and materials.

Through a glass front door, a formal entryway flows into a dramatic open-plan living and dining room. The far wall of the living room features a white textured finish that is further drawn out by ambient lighting. A catwalk lined with glass panels spans the length of the space, bridging second-floor living areas.

Location: 4235 Mesa Vista Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, 91011

Asking price: $4.195 million

Year built: 2017

Designer: Romi Bagh

House size: 4,208 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.58 acres

Features: Vaulted ceilings; bi-folding glass doors; textured European tile work; marble finishes; custom millwork; two-story living/dining room; chef’s kitchen with center island; master suite with private deck; swimming pool; treetop and valley views

About the area: In the 91011 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price in September was $1.393 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 16.2% decrease in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Georges Rouveyrol, (626) 676-5368, Sotheby’s International Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

