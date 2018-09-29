Advertisement

Home of the Week: Updated Craftsman in Pacific Palisades stays in character

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Sep 29, 2018

Found near the El Medio bluffs, a high ridge in Pacific Palisades that overlooks the Pacific, this shingled two-story maintains its Craftsman character while incorporating contemporary notes and an updated kitchen. Paneled and glazed doors open to the backyard, where a covered and heated patio is teamed with tranquil gardens filled with specimen trees, pathways and boulder accents.

The details

Location: 601 El Medio Ave., Pacific Palisades, 90272

Asking price: $5.85 million

Built: 1949

Total size: 4,268 square feet, six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.3 acre

Features: Beamed ceilings; hardwood floors; period windows; formal dining room with seating for 14; eat-in kitchen with pantry; living room with fireplace; master suite with Japanese-style soaking tub; 184-square-foot heated patio; boulder fountain feature; formal landscaping

About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $3.375 million, a 7% increase over the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Anthony Marguleas, Amalfi Estates, (310) 293-9280

