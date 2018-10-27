Home of the Week: A Hollywood Hills contemporary geared for late-night fun

Centered on eastern canyon views in the Hollywood Hills, this reimagined contemporary-style home personifies the saying “business up front, party in the back.”
A pivoting front door yields to an open-concept floor plan that has been updated with a fresh aesthetic geared toward modern living. Downstairs, it’s an entirely different scene. Reached by a separate entrance, the lower floor is after-party approved with a custom lounge, a mirrored bar and a neon-lit wall.
The details
Location: 7853 Willow Glen Road, Los Angeles, 90046
Asking price: $2.995 million
Built: 1959
Total size: 3,782 square feet, three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.31 acres
Features: Custom front entry; modern fixtures; backlit accent walls; chef’s kitchen with Carrera marble countertops; formal dining room; living room with fireplace; master suite with two closets; custom lounge; 9-seat home theater; in-ground spa; outdoor fire pit with seating
About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.725 million, a 27.8% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Shawn Kormondy; Keller Williams Realty; (323) 638-7567
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.