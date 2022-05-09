In Beverly Hills, a socialite’s glamorous haunt lists for $4 million

Pat Montandon — L.A. socialite, ex-wife of billionaire butter baron Al Wilsey, and author of books such as “How to Be a Party Girl” — is shopping around her Beverly Hills home of two decades for $4 million.

That’s a nice improvement upon the $1.65 million she paid for the property in 2003, records show. In the years since, Montandon has turned the place into a glitzy entertainer’s haven complete with crystal chandeliers, art pieces and bold shades of crimson and orange.

Set on two-thirds of an acre in Coldwater Canyon, the three-story home is surrounded by lush landscaping and shrouded in ivy. Inside, Old Hollywood-style spaces are outfitted with beamed ceilings and hardwood floors.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread across 4,000 square feet, and other highlights include a library with a stone fireplace and guest suite with a private entrance on the third story. French doors open to multiple terraces, which take in the tree-covered landscape.

Bret Parsons and Aaron Montelongo of Compass hold the listing.

Montandon, 93, was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize three consecutive years for her humanitarian work. In addition to “How to Be a Party Girl,” her other nonfiction books about entertaining include “Making Friends” and “Celebrities and Their Angels.”