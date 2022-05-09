Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

In Beverly Hills, a socialite’s glamorous haunt lists for $4 million

A living room in shades of orange with a chandelier, furniture and windows overlooking foliage.
Built in 1976, the three-story home has frequently been used for parties and luncheons over the years.
(Marco Franchina)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Pat Montandon — L.A. socialite, ex-wife of billionaire butter baron Al Wilsey, and author of books such as “How to Be a Party Girl” — is shopping around her Beverly Hills home of two decades for $4 million.

That’s a nice improvement upon the $1.65 million she paid for the property in 2003, records show. In the years since, Montandon has turned the place into a glitzy entertainer’s haven complete with crystal chandeliers, art pieces and bold shades of crimson and orange.

Set on two-thirds of an acre in Coldwater Canyon, the three-story home is surrounded by lush landscaping and shrouded in ivy. Inside, Old Hollywood-style spaces are outfitted with beamed ceilings and hardwood floors.

Built in 1976, the three-story home has frequently been used for parties and luncheons over the years.
1/8
The 1970s home.  (Marco Franchina)
Built in 1976, the three-story home has frequently been used for parties and luncheons over the years.
2/8
The lounge.  (Marco Franchina)
Built in 1976, the three-story home has frequently been used for parties and luncheons over the years.
3/8
The living room.  (Marco Franchina)
Built in 1976, the three-story home has frequently been used for parties and luncheons over the years.
4/8
The library.  (Marco Franchina)
Built in 1976, the three-story home has frequently been used for parties and luncheons over the years.
5/8
The beamed ceilings.  (Marco Franchina)
Built in 1976, the three-story home has frequently been used for parties and luncheons over the years.
6/8
The dining area.  (Marco Franchina)
Built in 1976, the three-story home has frequently been used for parties and luncheons over the years.
7/8
The terrace.  (Marco Franchina)
Built in 1976, the three-story home has frequently been used for parties and luncheons over the years.
8/8
The view.  (Marco Franchina)

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms are spread across 4,000 square feet, and other highlights include a library with a stone fireplace and guest suite with a private entrance on the third story. French doors open to multiple terraces, which take in the tree-covered landscape.

Advertisement

Bret Parsons and Aaron Montelongo of Compass hold the listing.

Montandon, 93, was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize three consecutive years for her humanitarian work. In addition to “How to Be a Party Girl,” her other nonfiction books about entertaining include “Making Friends” and “Celebrities and Their Angels.”

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement