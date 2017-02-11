Juan Gabriel's Palm Springs compound hits the right note with a buyer

A desert retreat owned by Juan Gabriel, the late Mexican singer-songwriter known for his ballads of love and heartbreak, has wooed a buyer in Palm Springs. The resort-style compound sold earlier this month for $1.637 million.

Set behind a corrugated metal fence, the single-story structure was previously operated as a boutique hotel. The property includes eight private suites in a total 3,500 square feet of living space.

Among features of note are travertine-lined showers and soaking tubs, custom furnishings and wall fireplaces in each bedroom.The master bedroom has a walk-in shower that opens to a private outdoor spa.

Outside, the U-shaped residence surrounds a sun deck, a swimming pool and a separate spa. Elsewhere is a large parking area that fronts the quarter-acre property.

Gabriel, who died last year at 66, was among the bestselling artists in Mexican history. His scores of hits — Gabriel wrote more than 1,000 songs for himself and other performers — include “Abrazame Muy Fuerte,” “Pero Que Necesidad” and “Debo Hacerlo.”

He bought the property in 2015 for $1.55 million.

Brian Beard and Paul Pedrazas of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Ross Stout of KUD Properties represented the buyer.

Model sale for colorful home

Fashion model and actress Amber Valletta has sold her Santa Monica home of more than a decade for $5.015 million, or $20,000 over the asking price.

The Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1927 and awash in colorful details, features a clay-tile roof, blue trim and a garden courtyard. Overlooking the courtyard, which has brick pavers and accents of vintage Mexican tile, is a sun porch.

Some 2,400 square feet of living space, styled by interior designer Ross Cassidy, offers a range of original and artistic features. There are white-painted beams in the living room, and powder blue-hued built-ins and striped ceilings in the library. Horizontal wood paneling and a marble-topped island lend a contemporary vibe to the kitchen.

The original wrought-iron staircase leads upstairs, where the master suite keeps the eye moving with red walls and ceilings lined with hand-painted wallpaper. Including the guest cottage, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in all.

Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Geri Berger of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

The 42-year-old Valletta has worked as the face of such fashion brands as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada and Gucci. Among her film credits are “Hitch” (2005) and “Transporter 2” (2005). She previously had a recurring role on the TV drama “Revenge.”

The house was designed by E. Stewart Williams, the architect of Frank Sinatra's former Movie Colony estate. (Lance Gerber) (Lance Gerber)

France by way of Palm Springs

Actress-entrepreneur Suzanne Somers and her husband, producer Alan Hamel, have put their European-inspired retreat in the hills of Palm Springs back on the market for $14.5 million.

Owned by the couple since 1977, the 70-acre estate sits among boulders and native outcrops and is reached by a private funicular railway system.

The estate includes eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half bathrooms spread across various structures, among them a stacked-stone house designed by architect Albert Frey that rests against the hillside.

The main house, designed in the French villa style, includes the master suite, office space and an outdoor shower. Other amenities include a two-room kitchen and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar with tasting room.

Stone-lined steps wind through the various guest villas, outdoor dining areas and an amphitheater. A lap swimming pool, a carousel and a waterfall-fed pond also lie within the grounds. Views take in the Coachella Valley.

Somers, 70, gained fame in the 1973 film “American Graffiti” and, later the sitcoms “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step.” She became the face of the Thighmaster exercise machine during its height in the 1990s.

Hamel, 80, hosted such ’60s television game shows as “Wedding Party” and “Anniversary Game.” He later produced a number of Somers’ TV and video specials.

Scott Lyle of Teles Properties holds the listing.

A stately exchange in the 90210

The Beverly Hills home of Moulay Souleimane Cherkaoui, a member of the royal family of Morocco, has sold for $12.5 million.

The two-story Mediterranean-villa-style house, built in 1991, sits behind fences and hedges on a nearly half-acre site. Palladian windows flank the front entry and bring in views to the living and family rooms. Contemporary wrought-iron work and limestone floors add embellishment to the grand foyer.

The 7,020 square feet of living space includes an office/library, a remodeled kitchen with an island, a formal dining room and a theater room. The master suite has a glass-enclosed shower and soaking tub for a total of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

French doors line the rear of the home and take in the backyard swimming pool, lawns and patio area.

The house had been listed for $13.888 million, records show. Aouri Makhlouf of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage had the listing. Stephany Chen and Steven Dubin of Teles Properties represented the buyer.

Cherkaoui is the son of Princess Lalla Malika, the sister of late King Hassan II. His cousin, Mohammed VI, is the current king of Morocco.

Georgia estate is an ultramodern encore

R&B singer, producer and actor Akon has put his renovated home in Alpharetta, a city roughly 26 miles north of downtown Atlanta, on the market for $6.995 million.

The four-story mansion, built in 2014, has an ultramodern vibe similar to the singer’s Woodland Hills home that came up for sale three years ago for $3.5 million.

Sitting on about five acres, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house dazzles with brilliant white-on-white interiors, vaulted ceilings and walls of windows. A band of glass tiles runs through the heart of the home, giving the illusion of walking on water.

Amenities include an elevator, a piano room, a movie theater and a recording studio. The garage has parking for as many as nine cars.

Outside, steps lead down to a swimming pool and spa. Patios, lawns and formal landscaping fill out the grounds.

Akon bought the house in 2008 for $1.65 million, public records show. Dorsey Alston Realtors holds the listing.

The 43-year-old Akon has hits that include “Locked Up,” “Smack That” and “I Want to Love You.” Among his acting credits are the films “Black November” (2012) and “American Heist” (2014).