Irene Diaz’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

In 2013, Mexican American singer-songwriter Irene Diaz debuted her first EP, “I Love You Madly,” a handful of soulful, sultry and moody tracks.

Since then, music has taken Diaz across the U.S., performing on stages at SXSW, NPR’s Tiny Desk and abroad in Mexico, Spain and Japan.

Born and raised in Highland Park, Diaz says she gets inspiration from her surroundings, and crafts songs about love with Los Angeles as her backdrop.

“I have the hustle of the city, night drives to the beach, and the open air of the mountains,” she said. “I get lost in thought writing with so much energy surrounding me. Sometimes it feels like living in a dream.”

Her first full-length album, “Lovers & Friends,” was released in 2022 and executive-produced by Latin Grammy winner Carla Morrison. Her biggest hit, “Crazy Love,” has over 3.5 million listens on Spotify.

We asked Diaz to share her five favorite Latino-owned businesses in Los Angeles. Here are her picks.

