Find your ‘Love Shack’ in the Mojave Desert. The B-52s singer’s Airstream park is for sale

Kate Pierson, center, of “The B-52s,” along with Cindy Wilson, left, and Fred Schneider, right, photographed at the Sunset Marquis Hotel on April 27, 2022, in West Hollywood.

Kate Pierson, a founding member and singer of the B-52s, has listed her Mojave Desert retreat dubbed Kate’s Lazy Desert for $452,000.

The property, located in the unincorporated community of Landers in the Mojave Desert, is made up of six fully outfitted Airstream trailers, according to listing agent Niko Esposito of the Paul Kaplan Group/Bennion Deville Home .

“This vintage Airstream park exudes retro charm,” the listing reads in part, “each bursting with vibrant colors, ready for your love and personal touches to welcome guests for a one-of-a-kind glamping experience.”

The trailers, crafted by Pierson and her wife, have their own unique 70s-era decor that includes yellow and orange curtains, bright furniture and color walls including one splattered with orange lava lamp shapes.

Pierson was one of the original members of the the B-52s, which formed in the late 1970s in Athens, Ga. The band included Fred Schneider, Cindy Wilson, Keith Strickland and Ricky Wilson, who would later die. The name of the band came from the Beehive hairdo inspired by the nose of the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress. The band had many hits including “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Roam.” Pierson, known for her beehive hairdo and high-pitch voice, was also a guest vocalist in R.E.M.’s “Shiny Happy People” song.

Kate’s Lazy Desert at 58380 Botkin Road in Landers includes a conditional use permit that allows the buyer to operate the property as a motel, trailer park, or campground, according to the listing. There is also a 400-square-foot green cabin for on-site management or guest use.