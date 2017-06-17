Angelina Jolie finds a change of scenery in storied Los Feliz estate

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has purchased the Cecil B. DeMille estate, a Los Feliz mansion once owned by the early filmmaker, for $24.5 million.

Found behind gates in the Laughlin Park area, the 2-plus-acre estate was home to DeMille for roughly 40 years. Following his death in 1959, it was maintained by the movie mogul’s family for three decades until it was sold in 1988.

The classical-style main house, built in 1913, has been restored and renovated in the spirit of its original vintage while incorporating some modern upgrades. Details include delicate molding and wainscoting, scaled formal areas and arched French doors. There are four fireplaces, including one in the master bedroom.

Also within the 11,000 square feet of interior space: a grand foyer, a formal living room, a wood-paneled dining room, six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The kitchen has been remodeled and features a broad center island.

Outside, concrete steps lead through formal gardens, sitting areas and specimen trees. A pool house sits across from the swimming pool, which has cascading fountains on either side.

Elsewhere on the property, which has views of the city lights and ocean, is a guesthouse with a separate entrance.

The property came to market in March for $24.95 million, the Multiple Listing Service shows. In April, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area was $1.65 million, down 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Brett Lawyer and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, were the listing agents.

Jolie, 41, won the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2004. Her acting credits include such films as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001), “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (2005) and “The Tourist” (2010).

Last year, she lent her voice to the animated comedy “Kung Fu Panda 3.”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan sold his Beverly Hills home of nearly a decade for $3.9 million.

Stand inside your sale

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has officially beat it out of Beverly Hills, selling his home of about eight years for $3.9 million.

The traditional-style house, built in 1947, sits on a three-quarter-acre lot that includes a two-room guesthouse. A swimming pool, an outdoor fireplace, lush landscaping, mature trees and a brook-fed pond make up the grounds.

The 3,267 square feet of living space contains living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the den, living room and master bedroom. Bay windows bring garden views inside.

The property had been listed for $4.15 million, according to the MLS. Corgan, by way of a trust, bought the property in 2009 for $3.85 million.

Joe Babajian of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Corgan, 50, is a co-founder, lead vocalist and guitarist for the Smashing Pumpkins. The alternative rock band has hits that include “Tonight, Tonight,” “Cherub Rock” and “Stand Inside Your Love.”

Jeff Elson Rocker Tommy Lee of Motley Crue fame is asking $4.995 million for his exotic-vibe home behind gates in Calabasas. Rocker Tommy Lee of Motley Crue fame is asking $4.995 million for his exotic-vibe home behind gates in Calabasas. (Jeff Elson)

A slight change in tune

In a bid to drum up interest from potential buyers, Tommy Lee of Motley Crue fame has tuned the asking price for his home in a guard-gated Calabasas community to $4.995 million, or about $500 per square foot.

Built in 1987, the exotic-vibe three-story is amped up with a range of rock-star amenities: a full-blown recording studio, a movie theater, an indoor spa, two kitchens, a central atrium with cascading waterfalls and a retractable glass roof.

The nearly 10,000 square feet of living space also has formal living and dining rooms, a library/office and a wine room. A wet bar and lounge area sit off the atrium. The black-hued master suite has a massive walk-in closet for a total of five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms.

Outdoors, the landscaped grounds center on a piano-shaped swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature. A pair of patios, outdoor fireplaces and custom torch lighting fill out the setting.

Views from the more than quarter-acre site take in the valley and city lights.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates holds the listing.

Lee, 54, is a founding member of Motley Crue and the rock band Methods of Mayhem. More recently, the drummer-songwriter has collaborated with artists such as the Bloody Beetroots, Courtney Love and the Smashing Pumpkins.

He’s ready to take a buyer to the mat

Mike Mizanin, actor, reality television personality and reigning intercontinental champion of the WWE, has put his home in Hollywood Hills West on the market for $3.65 million.

Tucked behind gates and lush landscaping, the Mediterranean-style house was renovated and expanded by Mizanin and has more than 4,500 square feet of living space. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house sits on three lots totaling about half an acre with a swimming pool, a basketball court and a custom, glass-wall spa.

Features include a screening room, a master suite with a soaking tub and a center-island kitchen. A newly added game room has a wet bar and bi-folding glass doors that lead to a patio with a built-in barbecue. Balconies wrapped in decorative ironwork extend from the second and third floors.

Victoria Mirisch of Pinnacle Estate Properties is the listing agent.

Mizanin, whose ring name is The Miz, earlier this month defeated Dean Ambrose at WWE Extreme Rules 2017 to win the intercontinental championship for the seventh time.

The 36-year-old originally gained fame as a personality on MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York” and the competition series “WWE Tough Enough.” His acting credits include the films “The Marine 3: Homefront” and “Christmas Bounty.”

He bought the property five years ago for $1.865 million, records show.

Real sale for ‘housewife’

Yolanda Foster of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame has sold her condominium at the Carlyle Residences in Westwood for the asking price of $4.995 million.

Found on the 16fh floor, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit has been glammed up with crystal chandeliers, designer wallpaper and crown molding. Remote-controlled shades cover floor-to-ceiling windows at the push of a button.

Within nearly 4,000 square feet of living space are a living room with a fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a den, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. An oversized walk-in closet is among features of the posh master suite.