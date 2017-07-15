Jared Leto gets his price and more for Cahuenga Pass pad

The sale of Jared Leto’s Cahuenga Pass home has ended on a high note. The Oscar-winning actor and musician last month sold the property for $2.05 million, or $51,000 over the asking price.

Built in 1955, the midcentury spread was previously owned by producer-director Michael McQuarn. Jimmy Durante, the late comedian, is rumored to be another past resident.

The two-story house has about 4,000 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a recording studio. The white-walled living room features ebony wood floors and a wall fireplace. The master bedroom opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

The Midcentury-era home in Studio City features a lagoon-style swimming pool and a recording studio. (PJ McMullen / Shooting LA) (PJ McMullen / Shooting LA)

Outside, tropical foliage surrounds a stone-rimmed swimming pool, a patio, a built-in barbecue and a fire pit. Concrete steps lead from the pool to an outdoor living room.

The property came up for sale in April and had an offer in hand in about two weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Although the area containing the property is generally accepted as Hollywood Hills, the L.A. Times Mapping Database considers it part of Studio City.

Brian Courville of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Ann Eysenring of the Agency represented the buyer.

Leto, 45, won an Academy Award for his supporting role in the film drama “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013). Last year the actor starred as the Joker in the summer blockbuster “Suicide Squad.” He is set to appear in the upcoming science-fiction film “Blade Runner 2049,” starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

He bought the house more than a decade ago for $1.65 million, property records show.

He’s ready to swing another deal

An investment property owned by actor Vince Vaughn has come on the market in Hollywood Hills West for $2.695 million.

Built in 1955, the gated residence was formerly owned by actress Kate Bosworth. Vaughn bought the property from Bosworth in 2014 for $2.375 million. Since then, he has offered it for lease for as much as $14,000 a month, records show.

The half-acre estate centers on a refreshed traditional-style house, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,890 square feet of living space. Interior appointments include dark wood floors, beamed ceilings and eye-catching chandeliers. The crisp white, country-inspired kitchen features two farmhouse sinks and a large stainless steel range.

The updated tradtional-style home in Hollywood Hills West sits on a half-acre lot with a lap swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Expansive decking and a balcony off the master suite take in canyon views while creating additional living space outdoors. Also on the property is a lap swimming pool obscured by tall bamboo.

Karen Lower of Compass is the listing agent.

Vaughn, 47, has starred in such movies as “Unfinished Business” (2015), “Wedding Crashers” (2005) and “Swingers” (1996). Last year, he appeared in the films “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Term Life.”

Moving on from his historic spot

Actor and producer David Arquette has sold his historic Craftsman home in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles for $8.342 million.

Built in 1909 and later designated a Los Angeles historic-cultural monument, the home is named for its original owner, lawyer and former dean of the California Bar Henry O’Melveny. It originally was constructed on Wilshire Boulevard in what is now Koreatown and moved to its current spot on three-quarters of an acre in 1930 by the O’Melveny family.

The residence, designed by Sumner Hunt of Hunt, Eager & Burns, has been meticulously restored and features handcrafted mahogany doors, painted and beamed ceilings and six wood-burning fireplaces.

The early 1900s Craftsman home was built in Koreatown and was moved to Windsor Square in 1930. (Nick Springett)

There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms within 9,708 square feet of living space. The kitchen centers on a wide marble-topped island. A game/recreation room is on the third floor.

Landscaped grounds include a meditation pond and a swimming pool. A large outdoor fireplace sits near the pool area.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Wesley Earley of John Aaroe Group represented the buyer.

The 45-year-old Arquette is known for film roles in “Eight Legged Freaks (2002), “Never Been Kissed” (1999) and the “Scream” franchise. As a producer, he has credits that include the shows “Cougar Town” and “Celebrity Name Game.”

He bought the house in 2014 for $7.15 million, records show.

Lock, stock and ready to sell

Actor Vinnie Jones, known for his film roles in “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch,” has listed his home in Hollywood Hills for sale at $2.349 million.

The midcentury-modern-style house, built in 1958, is set up for entertaining. Indoor and outdoor wet bars, expansive patio space and an oversized chef’s kitchen are among the party-ready amenities. Walls of windows and French doors bring in views of the kidney-shaped swimming pool.

A recreation/pool cabana sits in the rear of the yard and includes a dining area, bench seating, televisions and cooking station with wine chiller. A second cabana sits nearby and has a fire pit.

The Midcentury Modern-style home sits on a third of an acre in Hollywood Hills with two cabanas, a kidney-shaped swimming pool and an Elvis-themed bar. (RE/MAX Empower) (RE/MAX Empower)

In the main house, the master suite features a walk-in closet and a sitting room. A spa-like soaking tub and modern tile work highlight the updated master bathrooms. In all there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,500 square feet of living space.

Christopher Rizzotti of RE/MAX Empower holds the listing.

Jones, 52, originally gained fame in the ’80s and ’90s as a footballer, playing for the English football clubs Wimbledon, Sheffield United and Chelsea, among others.

Jones’ scores of credits include the films “Gone in 60 Seconds” (2000), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) and “Hell Ride” (2008). This year he will appear in the action-comedy “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

He bought the property a decade ago for $1.56 million, public records show.

She’s hot for homes

Tyra Banks seems to have caught another case of real estate fever. The model and television personality recently bought an investment property in Pacific Palisades through her trust for $1.355 million.

The Mediterranean-style town home, built in 1977, offers vaulted ceilings and naturally lighted living spaces. Picture windows and glass doors bring mountain and canyon views inside.

The downstairs is devoted to free-flowing living space that includes the living, dining and family rooms. Steps lead up from the living room, which has a fireplace, to the kitchen.