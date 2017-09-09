'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Johnny Depp continues his real estate purge

Another day, another real estate move for Johnny Depp.

The box-office star, who in summer reprised his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” has divested himself of his fourth penthouse at the Eastern Columbia Building and is readying another property for auction this month.

On the sale side, Depp sold a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at the building in downtown’s historic core for $1.82 million.

The 1,755-square-foot residence is the smallest of the five-unit collection that the actor put up for sale last year for a combined $12.78 million. The offbeat pad includes a great room that opens to a dining area and a kitchen with chrome appliances.

A just-sold three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit sits atop the Eastern Columbia Building. (Stan Speth) (Stan Speth)

High ceilings, exposed brickwork and artful furniture are among the interior details. Oversized windows take in views of the downtown cityscape.

Depp purchased the penthouses, which combined to offer about 11,500 square feet of living space, in 2007, records show. The last unsold residence, a one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit, lists for $1.79 million.

Kevin Dees of Partners Trust was the agent of record for Depp. He holds the listing for the remaining unit.

Headed to the auction block Sept. 15 is the actor’s equestrian estate in Kentucky.

The 41-acre property, sitting among hills outside of the Lexington area, includes a main house of 5,944 square feet, a guesthouse and three barns. There are more than a dozen stalls for horses, as well as 10 watered paddocks.

The estate and horse farm sit on 41 acres outside of Lexington, Ky. (Keni Parks Photography) (Keni Parks Photography)

Previously listed for sale last year at $3.4 million, it will go to the highest bidder in an auction held by Halfhill Auction Group in collaboration with Gary Denton of Rector Hayden Realtors.

Depp, a Kentucky native, has history with the property: He purchased the farm in 1995 for $950,000, sold it in 2001 for $1 million and then bought it again four years later for $2 million.

A Lannister always closes escrow

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” may be in the books, but that hasn’t stopped Cersei Lannister from conquering other plains.

Lena Headey, who plays the conniving queen on the HBO show, has sold her home in Sherman Oaks for $2.05 million. That’s $105,000 above the asking price and nearly three times what she paid for the property three years ago — $790,000.

The 1950s-era home, tucked behind walls and vertical fencing, was extensively remodeled and expanded during Headey’s reign. Updates include bright artistic tile, a reimagined kitchen and Fleetwood sliding doors that open to the backyard. Distressed-wood siding creates visual interest along the front of a new second-story addition.

The 1950s Midcentury Modern-style home in Sherman Oaks has been updated with contemporary finishes and a new, second-story addition. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photo) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photo)

A vaulted-ceiling family room, a living room with a brick-surround fireplace, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within more than 2,900 square feet of living space.

Vertical gardens line the walls in the backyard, which features ample patio space and a swimming pool. An outdoor shower, hedges and drought-tolerant landscaping complete the setting.

The property came to market in July for $1.945 million and had an offer in hand in two weeks, records show.

Zoe Rudolph of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

Headey, 43, had the title role in the 2008-09 series "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles." Among her film credits are “The Brothers Grimm” (2005), “300” (2006) and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” (2016).

Their new kingdom lies in Laughlin Park

Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have bought a pedigree home in Los Feliz for $4.3 million.

The English Revival-style home in the Laughlin Park area sits behind private gates on nearly an acre of park-like grounds.

The roughly 4,050-square-foot house, built in 1922, has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Rooms include a formal living room, dining room, library/den, updated kitchen and a breakfast room. French doors and picture windows take in gardens and grounds, which include a swimming pool and a carriage house/garage.

The English Revival-style estate, designed by Arthur R. Kelly and built in 1922, sits on more than three quarters of an acre in gated Laughlin Park. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

The three-story home was designed by noted architect Arthur R. Kelly, whose works include the Playboy Mansion and the Frost-Tufts House. It previously changed hands in February for $3.225 million and, before that, in 2000 for $2.1 million, records show.

Juan Longfellow and Louise Leach of Deasy/Penner & Partners were the listing agents.

Bell, 37, is known for her role on the television series “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars” and as the voice of Princess Anna in the Disney film “Frozen” (2013). More recently she appeared in the 2016 film comedy “Bad Moms.”

Shepard, 42, has film credits that include “Without a Paddle” (2004) and “Employee of the Month” (2006). He wrote, directed and starred in this year’s film comedy “CHiPs.”

Polished loft to command top dollar

Tim Daly, who stars on the CBS political drama “Madam Secretary,” has ordered the sale of his condominium in Santa Monica.

Listed for $1.995 million, the loft-style residence features polished white floors, exposed ductwork, high ceilings and 1,730 square feet of open-plan living space. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as two side-by-side parking spots in the gated underground garage.

The industrial-vibe condo in Santa Monica has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,730 square feet of open-plan space. (Blake Worthington / Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography) (Blake Worthington / Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)

The updated kitchen has a narrow, eat-at island and cabinetry finished in zebrawood; a dining alcove features bench seating. A sliding roll-top door leads to one of two private balconies.

Daly, 61, was a fixture on the sitcom “Wings” from 1990 to 1997. More recently, he has kept busy, appearing in the series “Private Practice” and the sitcom “Hot in Cleveland.” Last year, he was in the film “Submerged.”

He bought the property eight years ago for $1.075 million, records show.

Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

A red carpet out of Pasadena

Nancy O’Dell, co-anchor of the syndicated TV show “Entertainment Tonight,” has put her home in Pasadena up for sale at $7.189 million.

Designed and built in 1931 by Wallace Neff, the renovated home sits on nearly an acre of grounds with mountain and tree-top views. An arched entry and flat, clay-tile roofline speak to the home’s Mediterranean Revival roots.

The 8,926 square feet of living space — awash in hardwood, marble and rustic Spanish tile floors — includes gallery halls, a living room with a fireplace, a coffered-ceiling dining room and an updated kitchen that opens to a two-story room. A speak-easy-style bar, movie/game room and wine cellar make up the lower entertainment wing.