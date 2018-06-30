'West Wing' star Rob Lowe seeks $47 million for empty nest in Montecito

Actor Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl, a jewelry designer, are preparing for the next chapter in their empty-nest lives. The couple, whose two sons both left for college in recent years, have listed their estate in Montecito for $47 million.
“With our boys now out of the house, we’re looking forward to our next real estate adventure,” “The West Wing” actor said.
Set on 3.4 acres of scenic grounds, the Lowes’ estate centers on a 10,000-square-foot main house that was designed by architect Don Nulty and built in 2009. Also on the property are guest and pool houses, vegetable gardens and a swimming pool and spa. A tennis court features two observation areas. Mature trees dot the grounds.
The main house is composed of 20 rooms, including a den/music room with a bar, family and commercial kitchens, an office, a screening room and a gym. The master suite has one of nine indoor fireplaces and a lavish bath for a total of six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.
Sets of French doors lead outside, where expansive terraces and loggias create additional space for living and entertaining. The manicured grounds, which include two outdoor fireplaces, fountain features and a koi pond, were done by landscape architect Mark Rios and feng shui consultant David Cho.
The guesthouse adds two additional bedrooms plus a kitchenette. Staff quarters, a bedroom and a full kitchen make up the pool house.
Lowe, 54, has scores of television and film credits, including prominent roles on the shows “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Brothers & Sisters.” He most recently starred as Dr. Ethan Willis on the medical drama “Code Black.”
Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
She’ll stay here a little while
Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson has bought an Encino home that’s a little bit country for $8.5 million.
Built this year, the two-story home is modeled after a farmhouse and features a steep roofline, metal roof and wide porch along the front. Distressed-wood siding and black garage doors enhance the exterior.
Entered through a chandelier-topped foyer, the more than 9,800 square feet of interior space includes eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a chef’s kitchen with three islands. A wine cellar and a home theater are among amenities. Pocketing glass walls open to the grounds for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.
The second-story master suite, which has an oversized dressing room and a fireplace, opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard.
The half-acre property, set behind fences and gates, also has a covered patio, a barbecue island and a swimming pool with a baja deck and spa. A sunken lounge with a fire pit sits next to the pool.
The property originally came to market in May and sold for the asking price, records show.
Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
Clarkson, 36, became a television sensation in 2002 when she won the inaugural season of the singing competition series “American Idol.” Since then, she has gone on to release eight studio albums, including “Meaning of Life” last year.
Her albums “Breakaway” (2006) and “Stronger” (2011) both won Grammys for best pop vocal album.
Estate retains executive appeal
The Westside estate where Jane Wyman and Ronald Reagan lived during their marriage has come on the market in Little Holmby for $7 million. It is the first time the stately two-story has been for sale in more than half a century.
The Colonial Revival-style house, which cost $12,800 to build in 1938, was owned by Wyman and Reagan during the 1940s, records show. Following the couple’s divorce in 1949, the property was deeded to Wyman, who continued to live there during and after her fourth marriage to composer Frederick Karger in 1952.
Designed by noted architect Paul R. Williams, the home is set up for small- and large-scale entertaining. Living spaces include a grand oval-shaped foyer, a reception hall, a vaulted-ceiling living room and a formal dining room. In the family room is a wet bar.
The master suite takes up an entire wing on the second floor. A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within 6,153 square feet of interior space.
Outside, the roughly half-acre site features formal gardens, a swimming pool and a pavilion with a fireplace. A horseshoe drive sits off the wide front of the home.
Christophe Choo and Joyce Essex of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Wyman, who died in 2007 at 90, was known for her roles in “Public Wedding” (1937) and “Brother Rat” (1938), which also starred Reagan. Her work in 1948’s “Johnny Belinda” won her an Oscar for best actress.
Reagan, who died in 2004 at 93, was an actor in films and television before becoming the governor of California in 1967. He was elected as the nation’s 40th president in 1980 and served two terms.
His dugout now lies in Studio City
Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson has picked up a new home base in Studio City, buying a modern farmhouse-inspired home for $3.15 million.
Completed two years ago, the custom two-story features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and nearly 5,000 square feet of open-plan living space. Details of note include high ceilings, wide-plank oak floors and a home theater with tiered seating. A wine locker sits off the common areas.
A butler’s pantry connects the living room and chef’s kitchen, which is anchored by a broad island/breakfast bar. There are fireplaces in the family and living rooms as well as the master suite, which has a view of the backyard.
Telescoping glass walls open to a covered patio and outdoor kitchen area. A saltwater swimming pool and spa complete the hedged and fenced grounds.
The property originally came up for sale in April for $3.25 million. Brad Simpson of the Agency was the listing agent. Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Pederson, drafted by the Dodgers in 2010, made history in 2015 when he became the first Dodgers rookie to start an All-Star game. The 26-year-old outfielder has hit 71 home runs in 475 career games for L.A.
Through 67 games this year, he is hitting a career-best .277 with nine home runs.
Forever linked to Hollywood’s Golden Age
A piece of Old Hollywood history, the Hancock Park home where silent-film stars Buster Keaton and Natalie Talmadge once lived, is on the market for $7.399 million.
The two-story estate, built in 1923, opens through an arched doorway to a grand foyer. A period chandelier hangs above, and the staircase is sheathed in wrought iron.
Elsewhere in the floor plan are a formal dining room, center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms, including the guesthouse. Fireplaces anchor the living room and master suite, as well as an office wrapped in built-ins.
A pergola, pool and spa round out the nearly half-acre grounds. In both the front and the back, there’s a verdant mix of hedges and mature landscaping.
Vanessa Sandin of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing with Dawn Ross, an independent agent.
Keaton, who died in 1966 at age 70, was a silent-film era icon, starring in “Sherlock Jr.” (1924), “The General” (1926) and “Spite Marriage” (1929). In a 2002 essay, film critic Roger Ebert referred to him as arguably “the greatest actor-director in the history of movies.”
He married Talmadge in 1921, the same year the actress appeared in the films “The Haunted House” and “The Passion Flower.”
A limited-time menu item
Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is looking to spice things up in the Hollywood Hills after opening his home up for rent at $16,500 per month.
Built in the ’60s, the modernized estate sits behind gates on a knoll overlooking Lake Hollywood Reservoir. The two-story floor plan is a confluence of wood, glass and concrete.
Unsurprisingly, the kitchen is a highlight, boasting a massive center island and stainless-steel appliances. Elsewhere in the 4,257-square-foot interior are a dual-sided fireplace connecting a living and dining room, six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The master suite, set under vaulted ceilings, opens up to one of two balconies.
Down below, an infinity pool and spa stretch across nearly the length of the home. Past that are a grassy yard, dining area, grill and fire pit.
Stone bought the home eight years ago for $3.1 million. Simon Beardmore of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Stone, 42, is a native of Australia. He’s hosted and appeared in a variety of cooking shows, including “Top Chef Masters,” “Iron Chef America” and “Around the World in 80 Plates.”