My Favorite Room: Molly Sims finds the key to 'happy mess' in her kitchen

You might think a supermodel who stashed cashmere sweaters in the oven of her Paris pied-à-terre when she ran out of storage space would choose the closet in her West Los Angeles home as her favorite room.

But Molly Sims said the 400-square-foot kitchen is her top pick for places to hang in the house she shares with husband Scott Stuber, 48, and their three children. The couple bought the seven-bedroom contemporary in 2015.

“When we first saw the house, I fell in love with this room,” said Sims, 44. “So we bought this house because of the kitchen.”

Sims films a YouTube series from her home and recently released “Everyday Chic,” a guide to home organizing, decorating and entertaining.

What makes the room special?

It’s where everyone loves to be. It’s where all the happy mess starts and ends. It’s also a reflection of who we are: It can get messy but be clean in two seconds.

Describe the aesthetic.

The look is contemporary and modern, but it’s also cozy.

Which interior designers helped you craft the look?

Dan Scotti. He has an incredible eye for uniformity and a good balance between masculine and feminine. Dan did an incredible job of making the space look thematic, cohesive. Tiffany Harris also helped.

Did you have a specific goal?

Design that was functional but didn’t necessarily age. We picked amazing and beautiful light floors. We did our own kind of custom navy-blue gloss paint.

Take any style risks?

We put up a wall of tile in a blue-black that goes all the way across the kitchen and into the eating area. That wall is a big, big focal point, but it’s beautiful. I’m so glad we did it.

How does this visual element differ from those in your previous homes?

It reflects that I’ve moved away from ikat bohemian and definitely gone more streamlined, chic and simple.

Any favorite pieces in the room?

The Saarinen mahogany oval dining table is awesome, and I have street lights from Paris that hang down over the island.

You’re a working mom with three children age 5 and younger. Got any time-saving decorating tips?

Use outdoor, waterproof fabrics on your indoor furnishings. My main couch is done in outdoor fabric. It’s beautiful, but I can spill a smoothie on it, and it’s super easy to maintain.

Besides cooking, what else do you do in the kitchen?

Everything. I have a little home office there. I sit in my chair. I sit on top of the island. It’s where my babies eat. It’s where I have a glass of wine with my husband at night. It’s where I talk to my girlfriends. It’s where I drink my coffee and plan my day. It’s where I doctor my kids’ knees and give them a Band-Aid.

