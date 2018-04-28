Vintage SoCal: Altadena mansion built by Andrew McNally charts a course to the late 1800s

The shingled home reflects the gracious living of a multimillionaire, with its large public rooms, an open foyer with pocket doors of wood and leaded glass and a grand wooden staircase. A two-sided fireplace serves the living room and a sitting room, both of which are adorned with floral stenciling on the coved ceilings. The dining room is paneled with a built-in sideboard and its own fireplace, one of seven in the house.