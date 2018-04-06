Vintage SoCal: Three times the history in La Jolla

Although some people may daydream of owning a vintage home, probably few would imagine buying three at once. Now a compound containing a trio of historically designated houses has come on the market in La Jolla at $4.35 million.
Known as Heritage Place La Jolla, the Barber Tract area enclave was created by moving the structures from other sites in the seaside town. The cottages, built from 1895 to 1917, offer a rare sampling of the area's early architectural history. Most homes this old would have been razed to make way for new construction.
At the heart of the property is the Rhoads house, named for a newspaperman instrumental in the development of the community. Horace Rhoads relocated the 1917 Craftsman bungalow, once a duplex, to the site in 1928 for use as his residence. The shingle-sided house was restored and expanded in 2006 to contain 3,000 square feet of open-plan living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The oldest of the homes, an 1895 yellow Victorian known as the Galusha B. Grow Cottage, joined the Rhoads house close to 50 years later. Grow, a San Diego baker, had used the two-bedroom house as a vacation home. A porch creates a welcoming sitting area at the front door.
The 1909 Victorian bungalow called Corey House was named for Martha Dunn Corey, La Jolla's first female doctor. She used the house as both office and residence. It was moved several times before arriving at its final destination 15 years ago. Today the "painted lady" is adorned in green with pops of orange and red trim.
Combined, the meticulously restored houses have a total of eight bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms within the 5,000 square feet of living space. The third-acre lot is gated and landscaped.
The homes have been in use as rentals and, due to their age and historic nature, come with Mills Act property tax savings.
Linda Marrone of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent for the property at 7210 La Jolla Blvd.
