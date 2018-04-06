Vintage SoCal: Three times the history in La Jolla

At the heart of the property is the Rhoads house, named for a newspaperman instrumental in the development of the community. Horace Rhoads relocated the 1917 Craftsman bungalow, once a duplex, to the site in 1928 for use as his residence. The shingle-sided house was restored and expanded in 2006 to contain 3,000 square feet of open-plan living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.