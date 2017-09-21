What $900,000 buys right now in three Orange County communities

Here’s what about $900,000 buys in the Costa Mesa, Irvine and San Juan Capistrano housing markets.
COSTA MESA: Sitting on a corner lot, this renovated three-bedroom features such updates as a Dutch front door, skylights and custom cabinetry in the kitchen.
Address: 157 E. Wilson St., Costa Mesa, 92627
Listed for: $899,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,350 square feet (4,875-square-foot lot)
Features: Fenced frontyard; updated master bathroom; outdoor hot tub
About the area: In the 92627 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $770,000, down 16.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
IRVINE: An open-plan kitchen with an island and breakfast bar sits in the heart of this three-bedroom town home in a planned community.
Address: 55 Plantation, Irvine, 92620
Listed for: $895,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,152 square feet
Features: Master suite with walk-in closet; upgraded flooring; attached two-car garage
About the area: In the 92620 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.065 million, up 6.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO: Built in 1970, this hacienda-style house boasts such exterior details as front and interior courtyards, a barbecue island and a swimming pool.
Address: 31271 Paseo Sereno, San Juan Capistrano, 92675
Listed for: $898,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,000 square feet (7,198-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with brick fireplace; vaulted ceilings; European-inspired kitchen
About the area: In the 92675 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $990,000, up 32.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
COSTA MESA: A landscaped backyard with a waterfall feature, shower and built-in barbecue/kitchen takes living to the outdoors at this updated four-bedroom.
Address: 2719 Albatross Drive, Costa Mesa, 92626
Listed for: $895,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,029 square feet (7,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Terra cotta, hardwood and cork floors; living room with modern fireplace
About the area: In the 92626 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $770,000, up 10.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
IRVINE: Beyond the front door of this four-bedroom home, built in 1970, is a vaulted-ceiling living room with a centerpiece brick fireplace.
Address: 13801 Stampede Circle, Irvine, 92620
Listed for: $899,900 for four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,250 square feet (6,790-square-foot lot)
Features: Swimming pool and spa; eat-in kitchen
About the area: In the 92620 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.065 million, up 6.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO: This five-bedroom house, built in 1976, exudes a mountain vibe with knotted-pine finishes, stone details and antler chandeliers.
Address: 31202 Via Cristal, San Juan Capistrano, 92675
Listed for: $909,900 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,881 square feet (7,245-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; granite countertops; recessed lighting
About the area: In the 92675 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $990,000, up 32.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
