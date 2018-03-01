Snap Inc. puts more than half its Venice office space up for lease, ending an era

Still, for all that Venice has done to inspire the company, it has also proved to have its limitations. It was a challenge for employees to communicate while spread across a network of office buildings. Neighbors and nearby business owners grew impatient with the presence of Snap's security guards and company shuttles. Rather than clog Venice's quaint streets and alleys, they argued, Snapchat belonged in a corporate campus befitting of a multibillion-dollar tech company.