Not home for the holidays: 'Something Rotten!' actress Autumn Hurlbert on celebrating the L.A. way

Autumn Hurlbert is no stranger to the road. She performed in the first national tour of the “Little Women” musical, as well as in regional productions of “Beauty & the Beast” and “Evita.” She currently plays Portia in the national tour of “Something Rotten!” at the Ahmanson Theatre through Dec. 31. For this trip she has her husband and 2-year-old son in tow, which means, she says in this edited conversation, the family Christmas will be a thoroughly L.A. affair.

What’s your favorite thing about playing Portia in “Something Rotten!”?

Because of her Puritan upbringing, she’s seeing the world for the first time. She gets to admit that she loves poetry and art and writing. So in a way, traveling with my kid, I get to be him every night on stage.

The L.A. tour runs straight through all the winter holidays, including Christmas. How do you plan to celebrate?

We’ve been in New York for years, so we’re doing all the super-L.A. things — Zoo Lights and Disneyland before the holidays — because we’re crazy.

I have one matinee show on Christmas Eve, and my parents are flying down to visit us from Montana. I’m going to make my first big holiday dinner for my husband’s parents, his brother, my parents and the kids. I don’t know why I’m about to torture myself, but I’m going all out. I’m a vegetarian, but I’m going to attempt a turkey with all the fixings, mac and cheese, all the root vegetables, pumpkin pie.

What’s your most cherished holiday tradition?

Acts of service. It’s important to do something beyond your little circle — to help someone for whom the holidays are not as easy. I’m searching in L.A., but One Voice is a program that helps a lot.

What’s your favorite family restaurant in L.A.?

Masa is our favorite place for deep-dish pizza, which is not necessarily L.A. food — it’s so good, and so bad. It doesn’t help me fit in my corset.

How is it being on the road with a toddler?

We’re lucky that Lincoln’s personality lends itself well to the road. He’s super adaptable and adventurous. Plus, he seeing the best of each city — the best aquarium, the best zoo — so what we’re really worried about is after tour

What’s your favorite musical of all time?

Oh that’s so hard. “Dreamgirls,” that music hits me in the “feels,” I just love it so much.

First thing you plan to do when you finally get home?

When this tour ends we’ll take vacation without out a child in the most remote location we can find.

