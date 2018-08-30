For actor John Earl Jelks, two years of 'Sweat' yield no easy answers in Trump's America

"If you live in L.A. or New York or Chicago or one of these major cities, you don't really think about these people, but 100 miles outside of any of these places, life is so different," Jelks says. Some of these people don't think they matter because of the work they do, even though we all use the products that they make, Jelks says. These people get up every morning and work for years at these factories, but then the factories leave town. The people? They stay, hoping the factories will come back.