The secret to Tony Awards nominee Laurie Metcalf's success? Brilliance and a whole lot of hard work

For many aspiring thespians, the dream is to become a working actor. For Laurie Metcalf, a three-time Emmy-winner for her role as hapless Jackie on the sitcom “Roseanne” and a strong contender to take home the Tony Award on Sunday for her virtuoso turn as Nora in Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” the goal has always been to be a hard-working actor.

Metcalf has a ritual. Before every performance, she marches onto the stage and runs her lines. All of them. It makes no difference if it’s the first preview or the closing night. Or whether the show is being done on Broadway or at a tiny venue on Melrose Avenue.

Sitting in her dressing room at the Golden Theatre after a Sunday matinee, Metcalf called her pre-show routine “a real drag.” But she’ll never be one of those actors who arrives at the theater a second before the stage manager’s half-hour call.

“I hate it, but the reason I go through the play beforehand is that I want to be up to speed,” she explained. “I want to be thinking as quickly as I need to as soon as I hit the stage. I want to have a vocal warm-up. I want my mouth to be able to work as fast as my thoughts, especially in a play that is as quick as this one. I wish I could wean myself off it, but I do a little. We’re halfway through the run now and I go down and do my monologues and then I come up here and do the rest of the play while getting ready.”

Sprawled out in a chair next to a partially completed jigsaw she works on between performances on two-show days, Metcalf is in her element when inside a theater. “Oh look, there’s my Drama Desk nomination!” she joked with faux diva drollery, showing me the certificate that rested near an open bottle of wine.

The 2016-17 Broadway season will be remembered chiefly for three powerhouse performances: Bette Midler as Dolly Levi in Jerry Zaks’ joyful revival of “Hello, Dolly!” Ben Platt in the title role of the hit new musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” and Metcalf as the renegade wife returning to the home she left behind in Hnath’s scintillating sequel to Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” A youthful 61-year-old theater veteran, Metcalf has been nominated three previous times for a Tony (“Misery,” “The Other Place” and “November”), and to the minds of many in the Broadway community, this award is overdue.

Realism is the default for writers and actors today, but the universe that Hnath constructs is pure theatrical quicksilver. (My high-class companion described this comedy of ideas as Ibsen rewritten by a modern-day George Bernard Shaw.) In a cast in which all four actors (including Chris Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad) are nominated for Tonys, Metcalf stands out for her high-flying daring. Watching her in Sam Gold’s production, I couldn’t help thinking of all the playwriting styles she had to absorb to be this bold in body and mind.

Brigitte Lacombe With a simple change in facial expressions, Laurie Metcalf sends the audience into hysterics during "A Doll's House, Part 2," co-starring Chris Cooper and Jayne Houdyshell. With a simple change in facial expressions, Laurie Metcalf sends the audience into hysterics during "A Doll's House, Part 2," co-starring Chris Cooper and Jayne Houdyshell. (Brigitte Lacombe)

The world premiere of “A Doll’s House, Part 2” took place two weeks before the Broadway opening at South Coast Repertory, which commissioned the play. Shannon Cochran, a terrific dramatic actress, played the role of Nora in a production directed by Shelley Butler that underplayed the comedy. I didn’t realize just how funny Hnath’s play was until I experienced Metcalf extracting comic gold from lines that, as it turned out, only needed her vocal swoops and exasperated eye bulges to set an audience into hysterics.

Balancing piquant comedy with astringent drama is no easy task, but Metcalf makes it seem effortless. One of her trademarks is combining top dog intensity with underdog humanity, and here she manages to make Nora’s fierce convictions seem at once completely reasonable and totally one-sided.

“I tend to root for characters who have a lot of negative qualities, but what’s driving them forward is their passion,” Metcalf said. “They’re on a mission, and maybe their approach is misguided, but you can’t fault them for giving 150%. Nora can be very selfish, very self-righteous at times, very aggressive, very stubborn. I find those qualities funny to watch in someone, but there also has to be a couple of drops of humanity to make the character three-dimensional.”

Bart DeLorenzo, who co-directed Metcalf in Justin Tanner’s comedy “Voice Lessons,” which had its premiere at the Zephyr Theatre in 2009, said in a phone interview that what he finds so exciting about her acting is her ability to expose “the contrast” in characters. “We did an outrageous farce, yet she was able to find the tragic element of the character,” he said. “Conversely, in dramatic roles, she’s able to find the comic aspects.”

An actor’s actor, a stage athlete, a gritty comic performer with an unimpeachable work ethic, Metcalf describes herself simply as “an interpreter.”

“When I get a beautifully written piece of material, I immediately start imagining how I would interpret it,” she said. “I love just daydreaming about it for months, breaking it down, seeing where I can spin something. How I can turn this into the most fun ride for the audience that I can make it? That’s my job.”

Metcalf prefers performing in contemporary plays because she likes “to be loose onstage and not tied up with preconceived notions of what a period piece should be.” She also admitted that she tries to avoid seeing other actors perform roles that’s she’d like to play. “When you see something, you just accept that’s the way the character should be when it’s only one person’s interpretation,” she said. “There are a couple of plays that I’ve stayed away from, like ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ which I’ve always wanted to do but am quickly aging out of.”

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times “I tend to root for characters who have a lot of negative qualities, but what’s driving them forward is their passion,” Metcalf says. “I tend to root for characters who have a lot of negative qualities, but what’s driving them forward is their passion,” Metcalf says. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Metcalf’s interest in “A Doll’s House, Part 2” was piqued by the title. “I thought, ‘That’s pretty cheeky, whoever this Lucas Hnath is.’ I was pleasantly surprised by the out-and-out laugh lines that are built into the play, which made me think we could find more humor in it.”

The script was still gestating when it was sent to Metcalf. The Broadway cast went through two workshops with Hnath and Gold. There was apparently a lot of give and take. Changes were being made during the preview period. Metcalf pulled out her script to show me the eleventh-hour rewrite of her last lines.

“For a play going to Broadway, you’d assume that nerves would be high in the rehearsal room,” she said. “But it was very relaxed, and everyone was committed to making it the best show it can be.” Knowing from past experiences how the situation could have unraveled, she added, with a mix of appreciation and relief, that she’d love to work again with Hnath, a rising talent whose play “The Christians” was produced at the Mark Taper Forum in 2015.