Denzel Washington: An 'Iceman' squares off against 'Angels' at the Tony Awards

The production is nominated for eight awards and will face the powerhouse revival of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” the likely winner in several of those categories, including revival of a play, director and featured actor. (That last race is another crowded field, with David Morse of “Iceman” nominated alongside frontrunner Nathan Lane of “Angels in America,” Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry for “Lobby Hero” and newcomer Anthony Boyle, a scene stealer in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”)