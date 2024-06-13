How to watch the 2024 Tony Awards

Maleah Joi Moon, foreground, and the company of the world premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen” perform at the Public Theater. The Broadway production is being favored to win best musical at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Father’s Day? What Father’s Day? Sunday, June 16, marks the date of the 77th Tony Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at New York’s Lincoln Center. Put on your favorite show tunes and ready your jazz hands; here’s how to watch.

Let’s start with the preshow, which is on again for a fourth year, and will run for 90 minutes before the main event. Hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar, the preshow will start at 3:30 p.m. PT and stream on Pluto TV’s ET channel. The good news is that Pluto TV is free. The bad news is that you’ll likely have to create another account (don’t you have, like, 35 streaming subscriptions already?). The app can be downloaded to any device or streamed straight from a desktop computer.

The big show begins at 5 p.m. PT and will once again be hosted by Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose. This year’s proceedings aren’t disrupted by a TV writers’ strike so the ceremony will thankfully be scripted. All three hours of the show, which will feature live performances of some of Broadway’s most beloved nominated shows, including “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Water for Elephants” and “Illinoise,” will air live on CBS and stream simultaneously on Paramount+.

Advertisement

“Stereophonic” and “Hell’s Kitchen” lead the nominees. “Stereophonic” is in the running for best play, along with “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” “Prayer for the French Republic,” “Mary Jane” and “Mother Play.” Meanwhile, “Hell’s Kitchen” is up for best musical, alongside “Illinoise,” “The Outsiders,” “Suffs” and “Water for Elephants.”

You can only livestream the ceremony if you’re a subscriber to Paramount+ with Showtime. It will be available on demand to subscribers to lower Paramount+ tiers, but you’ll have to watch it after it airs.