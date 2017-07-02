The week ahead in L.A. classical music, July 2-9: Independence Day shows and more

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra is joined by a cappella group Pentatonix and the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West for patriotic favorites and more. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun.-Tue., 7:30 p.m. $7-$270; children 12 and under, half price. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The Huntington Beach Concert Band performs patriotic favorites. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 12:30 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Encore Saxophone Quartet performs patriotic favorites and more. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Top Brass The Americus Brass Band performs classic marches, ragtime and more. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $10, $15. (949) 480-4278.

Symphonic Springsteen Pacific Symphony salutes “The Boss” in a Fourth of July concert at the orchestra’s new summer home; with Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan, plus fireworks. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $25-$99. (714) 755-5799.

Glendale Noon Concerts Mandolinist Evan Marshall performs works by Brahms, Rossini, Schubert, et al. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Harry Potter in Concert The L.A. Phil under guest conductor Justin Freer performs John Williams’ scores to accompany screenings of two separate entries in the fantasy-film franchise. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. July 6-8. “Chamber of Secrets,” Thu., 8 p.m.; “Prisoner of Azkaban,” Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$196. (323) 850-2000.

The All-American Boys Chorus: Celebrate America! Patriotic favorites and more. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. July 8. Sat., 6 p.m. $26-$41. (949) 854-4646.

Escolania de Montserrat This 800-year-old boys choir from a Benedictine abbey near Barcelona performs; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Concert Choir also performs. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7 p.m.; Free. (626) 793-4231.

I Rise The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles performs spirituals, show tunes and more. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $20-$90. www.gmcla.org

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Coloratura soprano Julia Radosz performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Piano Spheres: Ray-Kallay Piano Duo Pianists Vicki Ray and Aron Kallay present a program pairing keyboards and electronics; part of DuoFest. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30; student and senior discounts available. (626) 683-6801.

Rodgers, Hammerstein, and the Organ California Philharmonic is joined by Kevin Earley and Annalise Staudt for classic show tunes, and organist Phillip Smith is featured on works by Saint-Saens and Richard Strauss. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.

SummerFest 17 Pacific Piano Trio performs a Beethoven trio, and is joined by guest violist Brian Dembow for works by Turina and Dvorak, in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live Trio Céleste performs works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.