Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July in Southern California

There are plenty of places across Southern California to catch Fourth of July fireworks.
- Hollywood Bowl July 4 Spectacular with Harry Connick Jr. (July 2-4)
- Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Fourth of July Block Party (July 4)
- Pomona Fairplex presents KABOOM! (July 4)
- Duarte’s Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks (July 3)
- Starlight Bowl Concert and Fireworks (July 4)
- Fourth of July Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood (July 4)
- Fireworks in Marina del Rey (July 4)
- Dodger Stadium (July 4)
- Rose Bowl Stadium (A fireworks show will follow the game between the LA Galaxy and LAFC) (July 4)
- Fireworks from the Queen Mary (July 4)
- July 4 Fireworks Celebration — Six Flags Magic Mountain (July 4-6)
