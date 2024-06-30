Advertisement
California

Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July in Southern California

Hundreds of cyclists ride down a street
Hundreds turned out Saturday for the Huntington Beach Locals 4th of July Bicycle Cruise in advance of the Independence Day parade and fireworks.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
 and Wally Skalij
There are plenty of places across Southern California to catch Fourth of July fireworks.

A firework goes off by a ship
Fireworks light up the USS Iowa Friday night in San Pedro.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A firework in the sky over a car
San Pedro is illuminated in advance of the holiday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A person in red, white and blue rides a bike with a U.S. flag
A patriotic cyclist Saturday at the bike cruise in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of patriotic bicyclists cruise down Main Street.
The bike cruise ended at Main Street and Walnut Avenue.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A dog sports a Minnie Mouse doll holding American flags.
Hilda, owned by Kirstin and David Vasquez of Huntington Beach, shows her colors at the bike cruise.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

