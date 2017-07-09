The week ahead in L.A. dance, July 9-16: Savion Glover and more

Primo Passo Choreographer Daniel Ezralow reimagines some of his works in this world premiere. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000.

Beauty and the Beast or The Enormous Wound Teresa Barcelo of Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre is featured in this new musical fable; in English and Portuguese; part of DuoFest. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $30; discounts available. (626) 683-6801.

Donna Sternberg & Dancers Fundraiser includes a live performance. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Beverly Hills. Sat., 4 p.m. $75-$90. (310) 260-1198.

Meet Me at the Reed With String Theory Productions. Christine Emerson Reed Park, 1133 7th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 5:30 p.m. Free. www.smgov.net

Savion Glover in Concert The Tony-winning tap dancer-choreographer and company perform with a live band. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $55 and up. (323) 461-3673.

Vicious Circle OC-based all-male dance company performs recent works. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $21. (800) 832-2787.

Dancing School Dancers perform the same solo variation, followed by on-the-spot critiques. American Contemporary Ballet, The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $100. (800) 838-3006.