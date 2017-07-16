The week ahead in L.A. dance, July 2-9: 'Fantasm — Odyssey of Dreams' and more

Dancing School Dancers perform the same solo variation, followed by on-the-spot critiques. American Contemporary Ballet, The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $100. (800) 838-3006.

Big World Fun Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company performs a family-friendly hour-long show geared to children ages 4 to 12. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 10 a.m. $5; 12 and under, free; reservations recommended. (323) 461-3673.

Fantasm — Odyssey of Dreams Bellydance Evolution explores tales of Sinbad, Scheherazade, etc., in this new show. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (323) 461-3673.