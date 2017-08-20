The week ahead in L.A. dance, Aug. 20-27: 'Forever Flamenco' and more

The 11th Annual MixMatch Dance Festival This four-day showcase hosted by Hart Pulse Dance Company concludes. The Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $18. www.HartPulseDance.com
Forever Flamenco Antonio Triana and Company perform with featured dancers Mizuho Sato, Oscar Valero, Alice Blumenfeld and Daniela Zermeño. Gallery Theatre, Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
House of Multiplex The West Hollywood Dance Festival concludes with this showcase featuring Multiplex Dance and guest companies including Ballet D’Hommes and Taiko Center of Los Angeles. West Hollywood Park Auditorium, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $15-$30. www.multiplexdance.org
Back in Circulation Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre presents a new site-specific work. Glendale Public Library Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Free; reservations required. www.heididuckler.org.