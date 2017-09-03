The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Sept. 3-10: The LA Opera's 'Carmen' and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Classical guitarist Olivia Chiang performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies The composer-conductor leads the LA Phil in selections from his many classic film scores, presented with clips. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$189. (323) 850-2000.

Sundays Live The Emerson Trio performs works by Beethoven and Ives. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

“New World” Symphony Guest conductor Ken-David Masur leads the LA Phil in Dvorak’s Ninth Symphony; programs also includes Boulanger’s “D’un matin de printemps,” and the Alan Fletcher’s Piano Concerto featuring pianist Inon Barnatan. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Glendale Noon Concerts Flutist Cynthia Ellis and harpist Michelle Temple perform works by Elgar, Nielsen, Mouquet and Damase. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Singin’ in the Rain The LA Phil under guest conductor David Newman supplies a live score for a screening of the classic 1952 musical starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Composers Collective Theatricum’s Marshall McDaniel, et al., share new works in this entry in the “Under the Oaks” concert series. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Fri., 8 p.m. $20. (310) 455-3723.

First Fridays at First Los Angeles Ensemble performs Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

The Muppets Take the Bowl Kermit the Frog and company join Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for an evening of music, merriment and fireworks. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$196. (323) 850-2000.

Carmen Soprano Ana María Martínez sings the lead role of Bizet’s classic tragic heroine in the LA Opera season opener. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Edendale Up Close Concerts Annelle Gregory performs works for solo violin by Prokofiev, et al. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.

Lucia di lammermoor Pacific Opera Project presents an outdoor staging of Donizetti’s tragic love story set in 17th-century Scotland; in Italian with projected English titles. Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Sat.-next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 17. $25; tables, $65-$120. (323) 739-6122.

Tchaikovsky Spectacular Pacific Symphony closes its summer season with an all-Russian program that includes Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Yekwon Sunwoo and Tchaikovsky’s “1812” Overture with cannons and fireworks. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $12.50-$99. (714) 755-5799.

Universal Studios Favorites Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops close their summer season with film scores, show tunes and more; with Broadway’s Jessie Mueller and Jarrod Spector. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Violinist Agnes Schartz and pianist Doris Chiang perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Second Sundays at Two Flutist Catherine Gregory and pianist David Kaplan perform. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

A Taste of the Chinese Strings With the Spring Thunder Music Ensemble. Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $10. (626) 405-2100.