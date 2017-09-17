ENTERTAINMENT ARTS & CULTURE

The week ahead in L.A. dance, Sept. 17-24: Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre, Viver Brasil and more

The Best of Khachaturian Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre performs to the music of the Armenian composer. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 5 p.m. $25-$125. (818) 243-2539.

Forever Flamenco Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile returns with a brand-new show; with dancer Erika López, et al. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.

Laguna Dance Festival Vancouver’s Ballet BC closes out the festival. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $35, $65. (949) 497-2787.

San Pedro Festival of the Arts With Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, et al. Port of Los Angeles, 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro. Sun., 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Free. www.TriArtSP.com.

Viver Brasil Celebrates 20 Years: Ago Ayó – Spirits Rising The Afro-Brazilian dance company marks two decades with a program that includes two world premieres. The Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $25-$55. (323) 461-3673.

An Afternoon of Japanese Dance Six local classical Japanese dance teachers perform in this Nihon Buyo Kai of California presentation. Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple Kaikan, 315 E. 1st St., L.A. Sat., 1 p.m. $15 donation. www.nihonbuyokai.us.

Box of Hope Versa-Style Dance Company explores urban life in L.A. in this show set to the music of Motown. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Divalo | Architecture in Motion The troupe performs “Trajectoire”; students from Dance Conservatory of Pasadena and Arcadia High School’s Orchesis Dance Company also perform. Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Dr., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15-$70. (626) 821-1781.

Nuestra Raices Traditional folk music and dance of Mexico. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $25, $35. (800) 832-2787.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
67°