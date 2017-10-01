The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Oct. 1-8: 'The Pearl Fishers,' Long Beach Symphony and more

Carmen LA Opera stages Bizet’s tragedy; soprano Ana María Martínez stars. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Chamber Music Recital LA Phil principal cellist Robert deMaine, et al., perform works by Rachmaninoff and Mendelssohn. La Sierra University, Hole Memorial Auditorium, 4500 Riverwalk Parkway, Riverside. Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (951) 785-2036.

Dueling Harpsichords Desert Baroque Duo performs. First United Methodist Church, 13222 Bailey St., Whittier. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (562) 698-0022.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra 50th-season opener includes Bernstein’s “Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium)” featuring violinist Joshua Bell, Brahms’ Serenade No. 1, and Mozart’s Overture from “The Abduction from the Seraglio”; with guest conductor Jaime Martín. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.

Mozart 1791: Final Piano Concerto Pianist Javier Perianes joins Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27; program also includes Mozart vocal works with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$210. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianists Angelika Fuchs and Anton Smirnoff perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Orchestra Santa Monica All-Mozart program includes Symphonies Nos. 33 and 36, plus Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish,” featuring violinist Gallia Kastner. Moss Theater, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618.

Sundays Live The Möller-Fratecelli Guitar Duo performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Mozart 1791: Chamber Music With Martin Fröst The clarinetist performs with members of the LA Phil. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.

Tuesday Musicale Chamber music by Beethoven, Schumann, etc. Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Tue., 12:30 p.m. Free. (626) 744-4066.

Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and pianist Charles Fierro perform. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Mozart 1791: Music From The Magic Flute Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by guest vocalists for selections from Mozart’s opera; program also includes Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto featuring Martin Fröst. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$210. (323) 850-2000.

Piano Spheres Australian pianist-composer James Rushford performs. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Thu., 8 p.m. $10; students, free. (626) 683-6801.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert A live orchestra performs John Williams’ score to accompany a screening of the 2004 fantasy film. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787.

New West Symphony Season opener includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and Mozart’s Overture to “Cosi fan tutte,” plus dance pieces by Falla, Piazolla and Jofre; with guest dancer Siudy Garrido and guest conductor Grant Cooper. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Also, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 8 p.m.; and Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (805) 497-5880.

Yekwon Sunwoo The Van Cliburn gold medal-winning pianist performs works by Schubert, Rachmaninoff, et al. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr., Aliso Viejo. Fri., 8 p.m. $32, $40. (949) 480-4278.

Long Beach Symphony New music director Eckart Preu conducts the orchestra’s season opener, featuring Zemlinsky’s “The Mermaid,” “On the Beautiful Blue Danube” by Johann Strauss II, and Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Cello with violinist Roger Wilkie and cellist Cécilia Tsan. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $10 and up. (562) 436-3203.

The Pearl Fishers Soprano Nino Machaidze and tenor Javier Camarena star in LA Opera’s staging of Bizet’s fable about a romantic triangle in a Far East fishing village. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Jonathan Biss The pianist performs works by Beethoven, Mozart, Schumann and Leon Kirchner. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $45-$95. (310) 746-4000.

La Sorgente Composer Victor Vanacore leads an orchestra and guest vocalists in arias based on poems by Pope John Paul II. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd E., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $48 and up. (323) 461-3673.

Los Angeles a la Carte The New Hollywood String Quartet performs in this Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra fundraiser. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 6 p.m. $375. (213) 622-7001.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Lisa Zecchini performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Second Sundays at Two Pianist Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro performs Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Sundays Live Violinist David Lisker and pianist Larry Weng perform pieces by Brahms and Beethoven. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.