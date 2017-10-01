The week ahead in L.A. dance, Oct. 1-8: Los Angeles Ballet, Bodytraffic and more

Tzu Chi “Thousands of Helping Hands” Concert China Disabled People’s Performing Art Troupe presents the Buddhism-themed dance piece “My Dream”; musician Daniel Ho and the All-American Boys Chorus also perform. Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $58-$198. (888) 929-7849.

Kybele Dance Theater L.A.-based dance company performs works by Turkish choreographer Seda Aybay. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Le Lycee Francais de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $18, $25. (310) 286-0553.

Back in Circulation Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre presents a reworked version of this site-specific work. West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $20, $25. www.heididuckler.org.

Bodytraffic The L.A.-based contemporary dance company performs favorite repertory to launch its tenth season. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$50. (323) 343-6600.

Jessica Emmanuel The dancer-choreographer offers two sections from an untitled work-in-progress; part of the LAX Festival. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Jessica Lang Dance The New York-based company performs. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $50. (562) 985-7000.

Marshmallow Sea Choreographer Stephanie Zaletel’s szalt dance co. performs this full-length work; part of the LAX Festival. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Pushing Dance Boundaries — Directors’ Choice Los Angeles Ballet opens its season with Balanchine’s “The Four Temperaments,” plus works by Alejandro Cerrudo and Menghan Lou. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. (Also in Glendale, Oct. 21, and Redondo Beach, Oct. 28). $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.

Soft Goods CAP UCLA presents West Coast premiere of choreographer Karen Sherman’s exploration of work, life and loss. Freud Playhouse, Macgowen Hall, UCLA, 405 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. $29-$49. (310) 825-2101.

Any Place But Here Amie Cota and No)one. Art House explore the “Great Migration” of African Americans out of the rural South during the 20th century; part of the LAX Festival. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $20. (213) 446-9556.