The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Oct. 8-15: 'The Hubble Cantata,' 'The Consul' and more

Jean-Baptiste Robin The organist plays works by Chopin, Ravel, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.

Jonathan Biss The pianist performs works by Beethoven, Mozart, Schumann and Leon Kirchner. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $45-$95. (310) 746-4000.

La Sorgente Victor Vanacore leads an orchestra and guest vocalists in the world premiere of his collection of arias based on poems by Pope John Paul II. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $48 and up. (323) 461-3673.

Los Angeles a la Carte The New Hollywood String Quartet performs in this Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra fundraiser. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Beverly Hills. Sun., 6 p.m. $375. (213) 622-7001.

Mozart 1791: Music From The Magic Flute Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by guest vocalists for selections from Mozart’s opera; program also includes Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto featuring Martin Fröst. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$210. (323) 850-2000.

New West Symphony Season opener includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and Mozart’s “Overture to Cosi fan tutte,” plus pieces by Falla, Piazolla and Jofre; with guest dancer Siudy Garrido and guest conductor Grant Cooper. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$96. (805) 497-5880.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Lisa Zecchini performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Second Sundays at Two Pianist Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro performs Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibitio.” Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Sundays Live Violinist David Lisker and pianist Larry Weng perform pieces by Brahms and Beethoven. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Pacifica Quartet Cellist Johaness Moser joins the ensemble for string quartets by Schubert and Julia Wolfe. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Mon., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Pancho Villa From a Safe Distance Austin-based composer Graham Reynolds’ experimental chamber opera salutes the Mexican revolutionary; part of the LAX Festival. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 933 S. Broadway, L.A. Tue., 8:30 p.m. $25-$45. (888) 929-7849.

The Hubble Cantata LA Opera co-presents the West Coast premiere of this musical fable, enhanced by images from the Hubble Space Telescope, about an astrophysicist searching for his wife among the stars. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd East, Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $65 and up. (323) 461-3673.

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Works by Korngold, Shostakovich and Mendelssohn. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 8 p.m. $53. (818) 677-3000.

Essential Einaudi Italian composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi performs. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Natalia Lafourcade The Mexican singer-songwriter performs with Dudamel and the LA Phil; program also includes works by Javier Alvarez and Enrico Chapela and Gabriela Ortíz; part of the CDMX Festival. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $41-$99. (323) 850-2000.

Noche de Cinema Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández and La Santa Cecilia’s La Marisoul for songs and music from recent and classic Mexican films; part of the CDMX Festival Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $25-$85. (323) 850-2000.

St. Matthew’s Music Guild Season opener includes works by Kodaly and Saint-Saens, plus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 featuring pianist Inna Faliks. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7421.

The Consul Long Beach Opera stages Gian Carlo Menotti’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical thriller about a woman seeking a visa so her family can escape a totalitarian state; soprano Patricia Racette stars. Centinela Valley Center for the Arts, 14901 S. Inglewood Ave., Lawndale. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.

Lights, Camera, Pops! Long Beach Symphony Pops is joined by Long Beach Camerata Singers for film music by John Williams, et al. Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $42-$165. (542) 436-3203.

Night of Opera Romance Featuring baritone Vladimir Chernov, soprano Jessica Chen and the Arcadia Choral Society and Chanteurs. Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive, Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15-$70. (626) 821-1781.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Peter Oundjian leads the ensemble in Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, Stravinsnsky’s Suite from “Pulcinella,” and Lutoslawski’s “Chain 2” featuring violinist Jennifer Koh. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.

Pacific Symphony Record producer David Foster and special guests join the orchestra for songs from Foster’s catalog. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35 and up. (714) 755-5799.

Pasadena Symphony Season opener includes Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, Prokofiev’s 2nd Violin Concerto featuring violinist Dylana Jenson, and the world premiere of James Lee III’s “Ichabod! The Protest Is Over.” Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.

Road Trip Electric chamber-music group Bang on a Can All-Stars marks its 30th anniversary with works by Michael Gordon, David Lang and Julia Wolfe. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $35 and up. (323) 461-3673.