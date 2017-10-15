The week ahead in L.A. classical, Oct. 15-22: Le Salon de Musiques, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and more

Beethoven, Bagels & Banter Chamber music by Beethoven, Haydn and Dvorak. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 11 a.m. $45. (310) 434-3200.

Café Tacvba The Mexican alt-rock group performs with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil; program also includes pieces by Arturo Márquez; part of the CDMX Festival. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $41-$85. (323) 850-2000.

Camerata Pacifica Works by Mendelssohn, John Cage, Carl Vine, et al. Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also, Huntington Library, Ritchie Auditorium, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m. And Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.

Harlem Quartet String ensemble plays works by Debussy, Dizzy Gillespie, et al. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $25-$75. (310) 746-4000.

Ko-Eun Yi The pianist plays works by Bach, Liszt, et al. Pepperdine University, Raitt Recital Hall, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 506-4522.

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series opens its eighth season with music for strings by Beethoven, Schubert and Louis Spohr. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Peter Oundjian leads the ensemble in Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, Stravinsnsky’s Suite from “Pulcinella,” and Lutoslawski’s “Chain 2” featuring violinist Jennifer Koh. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Chapman Orchestra and violinist Drew Tretick perform in separate shows. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

The Pearl Fishers Soprano Nino Machaidze stars in LA Opera’s staging of Bizet’s romantic tale set in the Far East. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Sundays Live Pianist Petronel Malan plays pieces by Mozart and Schubert. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A.Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti leads the orchestra in Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, Schumann’s Symphony No. 2, and Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Mon., 8 p.m. $58 and up. (949) 553-2422.

CDMX: New Music From Mexico The LA Phil New Music Group debuts commissioned works by Edgar Guzman, Diana Syrse, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.

Glendale Noon Concerts Cellist Jonathan Flaksman performs pieces by Bach, et al. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Shaham in Recital Violinist Gil Shaham plays pieces by Bach, Prokofiev, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $20-$112. (323) 850-2000.

Essential Einaudi Italian composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi performs in this CAP UCLA presentation. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $39-$69. (310) 825-2101.

Mirga Conducts Mahler Assistant conductor Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla leads the LA Phil in Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, Messiaen’s “Un sourire (A Smile),” and Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Gidon Kremer. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.

Pacific Symphony Guest conductor Rune Bergmann leads the orchestra in Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, the West Coast premiere of Andre Previn’s “Almost an Overture,” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 featuring pianist Garrick Ohlsson. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.

The Consul Long Beach Opera stages Gian Carlo Menotti’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical thriller about a woman seeking a visa so her family can escape a totalitarian state; soprano Patricia Racette stars. Centinela Valley Center for the Arts, 14901 S. Inglewood Ave., Lawndale. Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.

St. Lawrence String Quartet Works by Haydn and Brahms. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Baroque Showcase With cellist David Garrett, pianist Junko Ueno Garrett and soprano Lisa Eden. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.fumcpasadena.org

Colburn Orchestra Student symphony performs works by Mozart and John Adams, plus Dvorak’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Aubree Oliverson. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $13–$27. (213) 621-1050.

de Angelis Vocal Ensemble Season opener celebrates British composer Herbert Howells. Mission Basilica, 31520 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$30. www.deangelisensemble.org.

Halloween Goes Hollywood Pacific Symphony plays film music in this family-friendly show; costumes encouraged. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $12 and up. (714) 755-5799.