The week ahead in L.A. dance, Nov. 12-19: Tango Buenos Aires and more

Dance/Back Local dancers perform in this benefit show for victims of violence and natural disasters. Brockus Project Studios, 618 B Moulton Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. Free with donations of food, clothing or cash. www.BrockusProject.org

River of Everyone River of No One Site-specific work explores water, environmental justice, etc. Beta Main, 114 W. 4th St., L.A. Sun., 6:30 p.m. Free. www.themainmuseum.org.

Still or I’ve Been Choreographed Kevin Williamson performs his new evening-length solo work. Highways Performance Space, 18th St. Arts Center, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$20. www.highwaysperformance.org.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker Family-friendly update of the holiday classic. The Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m. $45-$85. (800) 745-3000.

Sonidos Gitanos Flamenco from Andalusia, Spain, with Maria Bermudez and company. El Portal MainStage Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 6 p.m. $40-$75. (818) 508-4200.

Momix The dance-theater troupe performs the evening-length work “Opus Cactus.” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $45. (562) 985-7000.

Spirit of Argentina Tango Buenos Aires salutes Argentine singer and songwriter Carlos Gardel. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.