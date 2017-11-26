The week ahead in L.A. dance, Nov. 26-Dec. 3: 'Tesseract,' 'A Night in Triana' and more

Dance to the Holidays Family-friendly show features pros from “Dancing With the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 3 p.m. $65-$85. (562) 916-8500.

The Nutcracker Westside Ballet performs the holiday favorite with a live orchestra and special guest dancer and alumna Joy Womack. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., Sat., next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 3. $45. (310) 828-2018.

An Irish Christmas Traditional Irish dance with “Riverdance’s” Scott Doherty, et al. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Mon., 8 p.m. $36-$49. (949) 854-4646.

Tesseract Futuristic multimedia collaboration from choreographers Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Riener and video artist Charles Atlas. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $16-$25. (213) 237-2800.

Merry-Achi Christmas With Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and Danzarts Sabor Mexico Dance Company. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $35-$86. (562) 916-8500.

The Nutcracker Ballet Etudes performs the holiday favorite. Huntington Beach High School Auditorium, 1905 Main St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Dec. 10. $15-$35. (855) 222-2849.

Nutcracker for Kids Festival Ballet Theatre performs a condensed version of the holiday favorite accompanied by Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $35-$66. (714) 755-5799.

A Night in Triana IV Dancers Fanny Ara, Reyes Barrios, Alejandro Vega, Daniela Zermeño perform in this Forever Flamenco presentation. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $40-$55. (323) 663-1525.