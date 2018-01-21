The week ahead in L.A. dance, Jan. 21-28: Leilah Broukhim, Circa Contemporary Circus and more

Dejando Huellas (Traces) Flamenco dancer Leilah Broukhim explores her Jewish and Persian heritage in this L.A. premiere. The Soraya Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $33-$78 (818) 677-3000.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo All-male troupe puts a comical, cross-dressing twist on classical ballet. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Cal State Long Beach, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $50. (562) 985-7000.

Rosewood Micaela Taylor + The TL Collective mix hip-hop and contemporary dance in this work about faith, art and identity; part of “Dance! at the Odyssey 2018.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.

Il Ritorno Australia’s Circa Contemporary Circus blends dance, acrobatics and opera in this show inspired by Monteverdi’s “Il Ritorno d’Ulisse in Patria (The Return of Ulysses to His Homeland).” Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Tue., 8 p.m. $25-58. (844) 626-8726.

International Association of Blacks in Dance Festival L.A.’s Lula Washington Dance Theatre hosts a showcase held in conjunction with the IABD’s 30th-annual conference. Marsee Auditorium, Center for the Arts, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25, $35. (800) 832-2787.

Pilobolus The acrobatic dance troupe performs recent works and favorite repertoire. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Thu., 8 p.m. $25-$50. (310) 506-4522.

RIFT L.A. Contemporary Dance Company presents new works by three local choreographers; part of “Dance! at the Odyssey 2018.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 4. $25. (310) 477-2055.

Paisaje (Landscapes) Forever Flamenco presents Gerardo Morales and company, with featured dancers Fanny Ara and Timo Nuñez. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.