The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Feb. 18-25: The Danish String Quartet, pianist Garrick Ohlsson and more

Black Violin The string duo mixes classical and hip-hop. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $30-$55. (844) 626-8726.
Candide Kelsey Grammer and Christine Ebersole star in LA Opera's staging of the Leonard Bernstein operetta. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $18 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Composer Salonen: Wing on Wing Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the LA Phil in a revised version of a work he composed for the opening of Disney Hall; program also includes selections from Mozart's "The Impresario," and Beethoven's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Vilde Frang. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Student violinists perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Orchestra Santa Monica Haydn's Symphony No. 85, "Queen of France"; Bizet's Symphony in C; and Hummel's Trumpet Concerto featuring trumpeter Marissa Benedict. New Roads School, Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $10-$30. (310) 525-7618.
Peter Richard Conte in Recital The organist plays pieces by Bernstein, Ives, Puccini, et al.; with organist and flugelhorn player Andrew Ennis. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Sundays Live Flutist Susan Greenberg, et al., perform pieces by Mozart, Poulenc and Thuille. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Adams Conducts Composer-conductor John Adams leads the LA Phil New Music Group in works by Julius Eastman, Salvatore Martirano, Katherine Young and Andrew McIntosh. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Danish String Quartet Jörg Widmann's "Jagdquartett," plus works by Haydn, Mozart and Brahms. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Danish String Quartet Pieces by Beethoven and Bartok, plus traditional Nordic folk music. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Wed., 8 p.m. $53 and up. (818) 677-8800.
Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Johana Krejci and pianist Brendan White play pieces by Bach and Brahms. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
In Focus Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra launches this series with pieces by Mozart and Brahms. Huntington Library, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Sichuan Opera: Buddhist and Ghost Plays with Madam Chen Qiaoru Traditional tales with Chen and guest performers from Chengdu, China. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Wed. 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 443-7000.
The Magic Flute Pacific Symphony and Pacific Chorale join forces for a semi-staged production of Mozart's romantic fantasy; in German with English supertitles; spoken dialogue in English. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., Sat., and next Tue., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Garrick Ohlsson The pianist plays works by Beethoven, Scriabin and Schubert. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $65 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Pictures at an Exhibition Guest conductor James Conlon leads the LA Phil in Ravel's orchestration of the Mussorgsky favorite; program also includes Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin," and the world premiere of Nico Muhly's "Register" Concerto for Organ and Orchestra featuring organist James McVinnie. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$193. (323) 850-2000.
Triumph of the Human Spirit: Music & the African American Experience Clazzical Notes presents a program of classic spirituals and more. Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 7 p.m. Free. (626) 529-5133.
The USC Collaborative Alumni Concert USC grads in vocal performance and music composition perform works by Julia Adolphe, Sarah Gibson and Thomas Kotcheff, et al. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.
Chamber Music by Polish Jewish Composers With violinist Maria Sławek and pianists Piotr Różański and Grzegorz Mania. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; suggested donation, $15; reservations required. www.lamoth.org
Extrasensory Jacaranda presents works by Messiaen, Debussy, et al.; with Jacaranda Chamber Orchestra, Lyris Quartet, et al. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. www.jacarandamusic.org
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Douglas Boyd leads the orchestra in Haydn's Symphony No. 104, "London"; the world premiere of Ellen Reid's "Petrichor"; and Britten's Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings with tenor Thomas Cooley. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
On the Waterfront New West Symphony performs Leonard Bernstein's score to accompany a screening of Elia Kazan's Oscar-winning 1954 drama. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $33 and up. (818) 677-8800.
Symphonies for Youth The LA Phil performs Salonen's "Wing on Wing." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.; also, Sat., March 10. $22, $26. (323) 850-2000.
Water and the Future: Red Hen Press and the Music of Toru Takemitsu An evening of music, poetry and discussion on environmental themes; with guitarist Alexander Miller and flutist Sara Andon. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.
Calder Quartet Works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Kurtág. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Culver City Symphony Orchestra Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, plus works by Ravel and Enescu. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $10, $15; ages 6-12 free with paying adult. www.culvercitysymphony.org
Hidden Treasures — The Innas, Ettas, Annas & Donnas of Mozart's Operas Performances à la Carte presents arias and duets. Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (626) 296-9843.
Restoration Concerts Los Angeles Piano Sextet plays works for piano and woodwinds by Mozart, Poulenc and Thuille. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Sundays Live USC Guitar Ensemble performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Trifonov & Babayan Pianists Daniil Trifonov and Sergei Babayan team for works by Schumann, Pärt, Mozart and Rachmaninoff. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$112. (323) 850-2000.