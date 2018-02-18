The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Feb. 18-25: The Danish String Quartet, pianist Garrick Ohlsson and more

The Magic Flute Pacific Symphony and Pacific Chorale join forces for a semi-staged production of Mozart's romantic fantasy; in German with English supertitles; spoken dialogue in English. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., Sat., and next Tue., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.