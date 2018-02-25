Advertisement

The week ahead in L.A. dance, Feb. 25-March 4: 'Swan Lake' and more

By Matt Cooper
Feb 25, 2018 | 6:00 AM
The week ahead in L.A. dance, Feb. 25-March 4: 'Swan Lake' and more
Los Angeles Ballet brings the Tchaikovsky classic "Swan Lake" to the Alex Theatre in Glendale. With Petra Conti. (Reed Hutchinson / Los Angeles Ballet)
DANCE

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Forever Flamenco Guitarist José Tanaka and company perform, with featured dancers Manuel Gutierrez, Mizuho Sato and Daniela Zermeño. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.

Advertisement

Stepping Out Dublin Irish Dance celebrates Celtic culture. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $33 and up. (818) 677-3000.

6th Annual Los Angeles Dance Festival This year's festival celebrates Women's History Month with local female-led companies performing works by female choreographers. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 286-0553.

¡Ay! Eva Yerbabuena The international flamenco star performs solo dance pieces, with live accompaniment. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $50-$100. (949) 854-4646.

Benita Bike's DanceArt The L.A.-based modern dance company performs. La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. (818) 248-5313.

Jose Costas — Contempo Ballet The O.C.-based company mixes ballet with other genres. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $22; discounts available. (800) 832-2787.

Swan Lake Los Angeles Ballet closes their 12th season with a remount of their popular staging of the Tchaikovsky classic. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m. (also in Redondo Beach, March 10; and Westwood, March 16-17). $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >>
Jul 30, 2015 | 1:20 PM
Advertisement
Advertisement