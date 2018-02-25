The week ahead in L.A. dance, Feb. 25-March 4: 'Swan Lake' and more

Swan Lake Los Angeles Ballet closes their 12th season with a remount of their popular staging of the Tchaikovsky classic. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m. (also in Redondo Beach, March 10; and Westwood, March 16-17). $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.