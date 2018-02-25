The week ahead in L.A. dance, Feb. 25-March 4: 'Swan Lake' and more

DANCE
Compiled by Matt Cooper
Forever Flamenco Guitarist José Tanaka and company perform, with featured dancers Manuel Gutierrez, Mizuho Sato and Daniela Zermeño. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
Stepping Out Dublin Irish Dance celebrates Celtic culture. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $33 and up. (818) 677-3000.
6th Annual Los Angeles Dance Festival This year's festival celebrates Women's History Month with local female-led companies performing works by female choreographers. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 286-0553.
¡Ay! Eva Yerbabuena The international flamenco star performs solo dance pieces, with live accompaniment. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $50-$100. (949) 854-4646.
Benita Bike's DanceArt The L.A.-based modern dance company performs. La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. (818) 248-5313.
Jose Costas — Contempo Ballet The O.C.-based company mixes ballet with other genres. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $22; discounts available. (800) 832-2787.
Swan Lake Los Angeles Ballet closes their 12th season with a remount of their popular staging of the Tchaikovsky classic. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m. (also in Redondo Beach, March 10; and Westwood, March 16-17). $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.