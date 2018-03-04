The week ahead in L.A. classical music, March 4-11: Simone Porter, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and more

Aviara Piano Trio Works by Mendelssohn and Faure. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Sun., 3 p.m. Free; seating is limited. (714) 993-2470.
Ax • Kavakos • Ma Pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and cellist Leonidas Kavakos perform Brahms' piano trios. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Sold out. (323) 850-2000.
Ebène Quartet The French ensemble performs string quartets by Beethoven, Haydn and Fauré. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 2 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
The Los Angeles Baroque Players The period instrument ensemble plays pieces by Rameau, Geminiani, et al. Contrapuntal Recital Hall, 655 N. Bundy Drive, Brentwood. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $5-$30. (323) 255-7667.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Santiago String Quartet performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Carlo Ponti leads the Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra in Barber's Adagio for Strings and Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons." Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Topanga Symphony Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica," plus works by Jim Stanley and J.A.C. Redford. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com
Wu Man and the Huayin Shadow Puppet Band Featuring pipa virtuoso Wu Man. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $20. (626) 405-2100.
Camerata Pacifica Works by Penderecki, Saariaho, Satoh and Bruce. Huntington Library, Ritchie Auditorium, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Also, Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; and Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.
Piano Spheres Pianist Gloria Cheng is joined by Minimalist composer/pianist Terry Riley for an all-Riley program, including a new piece for four hands. Zipper Concert Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$35. www.pianospheres.org.
Glendale Noon Concerts Soprano Roksana Zeinapur and vielle player and percussionist Mishkar Nunez-Fredell perform music from the medieval era. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Baroque Brass Members of the LA Phil's brass section play pieces by Bach, Handel, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $20-$107. (323) 850-2000.
Joshua Bell & Academy of St Martin in the Fields The violinist-conductor leads the ensemble in Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral," plus works by Mendelssohn, Meyer and Wieniawski in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri, 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.
My Lai Kronos Quartet, instrumentalist Vân-Ánh Võ and tenor Rinde Eckert and perform composer Jonathan Berger's monodrama recalling the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War in this CAP UCLA presentation. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m. $29–$59. (310) 825-2101.
Panic Duo: Women's Voices Pianist Nic Gerpe and violinist Pasha Tseitlin play works by female composers including Sara Graef and Kaija Saariaho. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.
The Ten Tenors: Wish You Were Here The vocal group performs classical favorites, pop hits and more. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $55-$75. (562) 916-8500.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Schubert's Octet, plus new works by Nina Shekhar and Gregor Mayrhofer. Los Angeles Theater Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sat., 10 p.m. Also, First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Long Beach Symphony Bruch's "Scottish Fantasy," Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3, Davies' "Orkney Wedding with Sunrise" and Bach's "Air on the G String"; with violinist Caroline Goulding and piper Eric Rigler. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203.
The New Philharmonic Quartet Members of the LA Phil perform music for strings by Haydn, Mozart and Mendelssohn. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.
Orpheus and Eurydice (Orphée et Eurydice) LA Opera and the Joffrey Ballet join forces for this update of Gluck's 18th-century take on the ancient Greek tale of tragic love. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends March 25. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Simone Porter The young violinist, accompanied by pianist Hsin-I Huang, plays pieces by Mozart, Salonen, Prokofiev, et al. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30-$60. (310) 434-3200.
St. John Passion Pacific Chorale's chamber choir is joined by period-instrument ensemble Musica Angelica for an intimate performance of the Bach oratorio. Our Lady Queen of Angels, 2046 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$70; discounts available. (714) 662-2345.
Symphonies for Youth The LA Phil performs Esa-Pekka Salonen's "Wing on Wing." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $22, $26. (323) 850-2000.
Calder Quartet Works by Beethoven and Webern. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Colburn@Soka Violinist Fabiola Kim performs works by Beethoven, et al. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series offers an all-French program of works for piano and strings by Saint-Saëns, Franck and Chausson. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Junior chamber music showcase. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Second Sundays at Two Violinist Glenn Dicterow leads USC faculty members and students in Franck's Piano Quintet in F minor. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Conductor Yuga Cohler leads the Young Musicians Foundation Debut Chamber Orchestra in works by Beethoven, Ravel and Matthew Aucoin. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.