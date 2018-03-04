The week ahead in L.A. classical music, March 4-11: Simone Porter, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and more

Joshua Bell & Academy of St Martin in the Fields The violinist-conductor leads the ensemble in Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral," plus works by Mendelssohn, Meyer and Wieniawski in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri, 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.