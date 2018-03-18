The week ahead in L.A. dance, March 18-25: Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre, Clairobscur Dance and more

Formosa Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan presents the West Coast premiere of this new full-length work. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Speak: Tap & Kathak Unite Dancer-choreographer Michelle Dorrance, dancer Rina Mehta, et al., join forces for this program merging American tap dance and traditional Indian dance. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Taikoproject Contemporary Japanese drumming merged with storytelling and dance. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $17 and up. (310) 506-4522.
Kings of Dance Dancers from Brazil, Spain, the U.S., etc., plus Lezginka, the Merited State Academy Dance Company of Dagestan, Russia. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $30 and up. (844) 626-8726.
Once in a Whale Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre presents a new site-specific work about climate change and human connection. Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $25-$50. www.heididuckler.org.
Romeo & Juliet State Street Ballet stages Prokofiev's ballet based on Shakespeare's tragic love story. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $25-$60. (805) 963-0761.
Cinderella Inland Pacific Ballet offers a family-friendly take on the classic fairytale. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. (also in Claremont, April 21-22, and Riverside, April 28-29). $41 and up. discounts available. (909) 482-1590.
Coppelia Festival Ballet Theatre stages this family-friendly fable about a young man infatuated with a life-size dancing doll. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $42-$55. (949) 854-4646.
En Familia Ballet Hispánico celebrates Latin American culture in this family-friendly offering. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $20. (323) 343-6600.
La Bayadère Ballet Repertory Theatre stages the fantastical tale about a temple dancer in ancient India. Golden West College, Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $15, $19. (714) 895-8150.
Supremacy Ride L.A.-based Clairobscur Dance performs this new Trump-inspired work and more. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$50. (323) 964-9766.
Forever Flamenco Dancer-director Lakshmi "La Chimi" Basile and company perform, with featured dancer Briseyda Zarate. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.